June 28, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Debra L. Warner, 1958-2022 

Funeral services are planned for a Georgia, Vt., woman and her beloved dog, Piper

Published June 28, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:44 a.m.

click to enlarge Debra Warner - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Debra Warner
Debra L. Warner of Georgia, Vt., and her beloved dog, Piper, were killed in a car accident on June 22, 2022, in Colchester, Vt. Services for Deb will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Visitation will be at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vt., from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the burial of her ashes, with Piper's, at Mountain View Cemetery in West Braintree, Vt., at 2:30 p.m. A celebration of Deb’s life will be hosted by her friends at a later date for those who wish to share remembrances. See dayfunerals.com for her full obituary.
Tags:

