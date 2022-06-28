Obituary: Debra L. Warner, 1958-2022 

click to enlarge
Debra L. Warner of Georgia, Vt., and her beloved dog, Piper, were killed in a car accident on June 22, 2022, in Colchester, Vt. Services for Deb will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Visitation will be at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vt., from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the burial of her ashes, with Piper's, at Mountain View Cemetery in West Braintree, Vt., at 2:30 p.m. A celebration of Deb’s life will be hosted by her friends at a later date for those who wish to share remembrances. See dayfunerals.com
for her full obituary.