January 16, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Della May Deane, 1944-2023 

Dedicated nurse will be fondly remembered by former patients and colleagues

Published January 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 16, 2023 at 3:27 p.m.

click to enlarge Della May Deane - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Della May Deane

Della, age 78, passed away unexpectedly following a recent stroke. The daughter of Helena and Eugene Deane, she was born in New York City. The family resided in Fairfax, Vt., for many years.

Della was a dedicated RN and obtained two master's degrees. She practiced nursing in New York, South Dakota, Montana and Vermont. For nearly 30 years of her career, she was a psychiatric nurse, serving the mental health community at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She loved teaching and will be fondly remembered by her former patients and colleagues, especially by her good friend, Linda Emmons. She was an animal lover, and especially loved her German shepherds and cats.

Della, an only child, was predeceased by her parents.

In recent years, after retirement, Della lived at Pillsbury Manor in South Burlington and St. Joseph's Residence in Burlington, Vt., following several debilitating illnesses.

A mass will be said in Della's honor on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St Luke's Catholic Church, Fairfax, Vt., at 9:00 a.m. A graveside memorial service and burial will take place in the spring at the family plot at St. Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax, Vt.

Contributions can be made in Della's name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County or the St. Labre Indian School in South Dakota.

