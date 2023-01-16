Obituary: Della May Deane, 1944-2023 

Published January 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 16, 2023 at 3:27 p.m.
Della, age 78, passed away unexpectedly following a recent stroke. The daughter of Helena and Eugene Deane, she was born in New York City. The family resided in Fairfax, Vt., for many years.
Della was a dedicated RN and obtained two
master's degrees. She practiced nursing in New York, South Dakota,
Montana and Vermont. For nearly 30 years of her career, she was a
psychiatric nurse, serving the mental health community at the
University of Vermont Medical Center. She loved teaching and will be
fondly remembered by her former patients and colleagues, especially
by her good friend, Linda Emmons. She was an animal lover, and
especially loved her German shepherds and cats.
Della, an only child, was predeceased by her
parents.
In recent years, after retirement, Della lived
at Pillsbury Manor in South Burlington and St. Joseph's Residence in
Burlington, Vt., following several debilitating illnesses.
A mass will be said in Della's honor on
Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St Luke's Catholic Church, Fairfax,
Vt., at 9:00 a.m. A graveside memorial service and burial will take
place in the spring at the family plot at St. Luke's Cemetery in
Fairfax, Vt.
Contributions can be made in Della's name to
the Humane Society of Chittenden County
or the St. Labre Indian School in South Dakota.