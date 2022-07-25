Obituary: Dian Mueller, 1960-2022 

click to enlarge
Courtesy ©️ Seven Days
Dian Mueller
Dian Elizabeth Caroline Mueller, 62, of Burlington, was born to her late parents Robert Thomas Mueller and Dian Patricia Kendrick on February 22, 1960, in Washington, D.C., and died unexpectedly in her home on May 28, 2022.
She grew up in Manassas, Va., with her brothers before moving to Colchester. She attended Colchester High School where she met her first husband, Peter Thayer, and they had two children, Audrey and Karen. She later married James Beachler, and the family moved to Johnson, Vt. In 1990, they moved to Florida after her father’s cancer diagnosis. After his passing, they moved to New Mexico and then in 1997, Dian and Karen moved back to Vermont while James and Audrey stayed in New Mexico.
Dian advocated for justice and equality for all people. She was highly spiritual, with a fairy spirit as a high priestess, and was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Tampa and in Burlington, where she founded Wiccan groups in the 1990s. She had a great interest in genealogy and loved to journal daily. She worked as an editor and writer for Toward Freedom
and The Vermont Vanguard
. She was also a supporter of the Vermont Abenaki community and a champion for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She had a great interest in Celtic history, Judaism and Wicca. She was active in many social and political groups, including Bernie Sanders’ campaigns for president.
She is survived by life partners James Beachler and Greg Guma; brother Brian Mueller; daughters, Audrey (Thayer, Mueller) Hodge and Karen (Thayer, Mueller, Brockway) Hall; grandchildren, Ashley and Kayla Hodge, AJ Brockway and Scott Hall; and sons-in-law Chris Hodge and Dave Hall. She was predeceased by her brother Mark Mueller.
A memorial for friends will be held in September. Contact Robin at robinlloyd8@gmail.com
.