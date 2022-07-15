Obituary: Diane (Hall) Poley, 1937-2022 

click to enlarge
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Diane Phyllis (Hall) Poley, RN, 84, on March 23, 2022. She passed peacefully in the excellent care of Transitions LifeCare, having spent her last days surrounded by her loving family.
Diane's greatest joy in life was her family. She was very proud of her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she was called "Nana" by all. She was never shy about showing off pictures or singing their praises and loved watching her grandchildren as they participated in a variety of activities. And they loved having Nana in their cheering section.
Diane was selfless, hardworking, compassionate and caring toward everyone. She enjoyed cooking, listening to classical music, singing, reading, and knitting, and she had such a green thumb for plants. She was sweet, kind and loved by everyone who met her.
Diane was born in Philadelphia on December 7, 1937, the first child of Nelson Lorenzo Hall Jr. and Phyllis Elsie (Heywood) Hall. She grew up in Ventnor, N.J., two blocks from the ocean, which she loved so much, and spent her summers as a teen working at Steel Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Diane graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1955. She received her nursing degree from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Upon graduation, she returned home to work at Atlantic City Hospital, where she met her future husband, Johann Rainer Poley, MD, and they were married on April 2, 1960.
They made their home in Rochester, Minn., before moving to Dübendorf, Switzerland; Bethany, Okla.; and Weidach, Germany. After her divorce, she moved with her daughters to Lansing, Mich., where they lived with her brother Ronnie for a year before settling in South Burlington, Vt., in 1978.
In Vermont, she raised her three teen daughters on her own. She worked as an RN at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont, the Pillars, and Green Mountain Nursing Home. She was a compassionate and caring nurse who valued and cared deeply for all her patients. Upon her retirement in 2003, she moved to Holly Springs, N.C.
Diane was predeceased by her parents, Nelson & Phyllis Hall; and her three brothers, Daryl Hall; Nelson (Rennie) Hall III.; and Ronald (Ronnie) Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Maria (Poley) Young and her husband, Scott Young, of Jericho, Vt.; Carolyn (Poley) Rossinsky and her husband, Frank Wohlfahrt, of Holly Springs, N.C.; and Erika (Poley) Monty and her partner, John Rankin, of Holly Springs, N.C. Diane was the cherished Nana of Jessica (Young) Caldwell and her husband, Charles; Rebecca Young; Anastasia (Annie) Rossinsky; Victoria Rossinsky; Caitlin Monty; and Carter Monty. She was beloved Great Nana to Malcolm Caldwell and Elliot Caldwell, who entered this world six days after she left it. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephew and their families, whom she loved dearly.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A private celebration of her life will be held in Atlantic City, N.J., at a later date. Please consider making any memorial donations in her name to Transitions LifeCare
, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607. We thank the amazing hospice nurses, doctors, and staff for the exceptional love, care, and compassion they provided to our family and, most importantly, to our Mom.