Obituary: Dianne Fayette, 1948-2023 

Dianne Fayette

Dianne Fayette, a devoted sister, aunt and great-aunt, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, with her cousins, Carolyn, Steve, and Philip and his wife and caregiver, Marcia Fayette, by her side. She was 75 years old. Dianne was born on February 25, 1948, the eighth child of a family of 11, to Frederick J. Fayette and Ellen Hardacre.

Dianne was known for her sharp wit, playful nature and fiercely independent spirit. In her early twenties, Dianne, with sisters Karen and Linda, joined three musicians from Toronto and formed the musical band, Love'n Sound. They travelled throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

After her musical career, Dianne moved to Hawaii in the 1980s and lived there for 17 years. While there, she developed a love of art and became an art gallery manager at a prestigious Hawaiian resort. She then moved to southern California for several years and owned a fine art gallery in Del Mar. She later returned to her native Burlington, Vt., but quickly remembered why she left in the first place — she hated the cold weather! She eventually found her ideal combination of excellent weather and extended family in both Florida and Vermont.

Dianne was a devoted aunt and great-aunt to more than 30 nieces and nephews. She cherished and embraced her role as the "fun" aunt and was known by her nieces and nephews for her generosity and fun-loving personality.

Dianne's passions and interests were many. She had a love for horses since childhood and became a skilled rider and instructor. She would frequent equestrian shows all over the country with her friends and fellow riders. She also had a passion for traveling and visiting exotic locales, which included an African safari. Perhaps her greatest love was planning and organizing family vacations for her cousins, siblings, nieces and nephews. She loved "holding court" at these get-togethers.

Dianne is survived by her sisters Teresa Wall, Kathy Baumann, Amy Tarrant, Marilyn Larkin, Karen Fayette, Linda Fayette and Susan Shaw; and her brothers Peter Fayette and James "Jay” Fayette. She was predeceased by her brothers David and Fred Fayette.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Dianne will be remembered for her fierce spirit and her devotion to family. A private gathering will be held to celebrate Dianne's life.