Obituary: Dimitri Boytchev, 1970-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Dimitri Boytchev

Dimitri Nikolov Boytchev passed away on Monday, July 26, after a devastating car accident. Dimitri led a full life, with many twists and turns. Born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Dimitri learned the love of family. He would share that love with his own family. I can tell you how Dimitri lived, worked and played, but that wouldn’t do him justice. Dimitri was a man who loved to laugh, to smile, to snuggle and to do whatever he could to help others. Dimitri was a man who worked his way to the top but wasn’t done yet. He wanted his kids to know how to work hard and play harder.

Dimitri is survived by his partner and forever love, Faith, his children Nikolay, Maddy, Natalie, Jack, Oakley, Sofia and Alexandra. He loved each and every one of them endlessly and was proud to be Daddy. Dimitri is also survived by his beautiful Mama Temenuzhka; sister Ganka; niece Petya (whom he thought of as a daughter) and nephews Georgie and Alexander; and best friend Metodi, whom he always said he could count on to get him both into and out of trouble. Dimitri was predeceased by his father Nikola, as well as both sets of grandparents.

Dimitri loved to tell stories about growing up In Bulgaria and all of the trouble he and his sister would get into.

If you knew Dimitri, please count yourself lucky. We will miss his contagious laugh, his beautiful smile and being swallowed by his hugs.

Mass will be at 11 a.m on Friday, August 27, at St. Mark’s Parish on North Ave. in Burlington, immediately followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. After which, the family would love all who would like to attend a reception at Waterworks in Winooski, to join them in doing so.

Please love those closest to you a little bit more today in Dimitri’s memory. Take the vacation, the drive, and say I love you just one more time and don’t let go. We love you Dimitri and always will.