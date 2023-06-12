Obituary: Dona Daudelin Line, 1958-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dona Daudelin Line

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dona Line. Dona was born on November 8, 1958, in Burlington, Vt., to Donald and Marylin Daudelin. She was the only daughter in a family with five brothers: Denis, Gary (and wife Eileen), Gill (and wife Sheryl), Dan or “DJ”, and Gregg (and wife Tracy).

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1976 and continued her studies at Fanny Allen Nursing School and SUNY School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. Dona worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center for 36 years. The last 15 years were in urology and the Continence Center, where she was a clinical nurse specialist. She retired in 2016.

In 1980, Dona gave birth to her beloved only son, Jason Daignault. Dona was a single parent for many years, and she and Jason always shared a special bond.

Dona married her soulmate, David Line, in 1996, and together they traveled to many countries of the world, enjoying the sights and cultures. With her marriage to David, Dona gained three stepchildren, Tony (and wife Angie), Matt (and wife Nikki), and Beth (and husband Jeff). Dona and David were snowbirds who lived in Vermont during the summers but also had a home in Ocala, Fla.

Dona had many hobbies, including sewing, camping, traveling and cooking. As the only daughter, Dona was the “glue” holding the family together. She hosted many holiday gatherings and family functions. Dona was an adventurous and excellent cook, and everyone looked forward to dinner at Dona’s house.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Marylin Daudelin, as well as her son, Jason Daignault.

There will be a wake at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, Vt., on Wednesday, June 14, 3-5 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mark’s Church in Burlington, Vt., on Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m. A reception will be held following the mass for family and friends to celebrate Dona’s life.