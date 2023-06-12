 Obituary: Dona Daudelin Line, 1958-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 12, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Dona Daudelin Line, 1958-2023 

Registered nurse worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center for 36

Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 12, 2023 at 4:29 p.m.

click to enlarge Dona Daudelin Line - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dona Daudelin Line

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of  Dona Line. Dona was born on November 8,  1958, in Burlington, Vt., to Donald and Marylin Daudelin. She was the only daughter in a family with five brothers: Denis, Gary (and wife Eileen), Gill (and wife Sheryl), Dan or “DJ”, and Gregg (and wife Tracy).

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1976 and continued her studies at Fanny Allen Nursing School and SUNY School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. Dona worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center for 36 years. The last 15 years were in urology and the Continence Center, where she was a clinical nurse specialist. She retired in 2016.

In 1980, Dona gave birth to her beloved only son, Jason Daignault. Dona was a single parent for many years, and she and Jason always shared a special bond.

Dona married her soulmate, David Line, in 1996, and together they traveled to many countries of the world, enjoying the sights and cultures. With her marriage to David, Dona gained three stepchildren, Tony (and wife Angie), Matt (and wife Nikki), and Beth (and husband Jeff). Dona and David were snowbirds who lived in Vermont during the summers but also had a home in Ocala, Fla.

Dona had many hobbies, including sewing, camping, traveling and cooking. As the only daughter, Dona was the “glue” holding the family together. She hosted many holiday gatherings and family functions. Dona was an adventurous and excellent cook, and everyone looked forward to dinner at Dona’s house.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Marylin Daudelin, as well as her son, Jason Daignault.

There will be a wake at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, Vt., on Wednesday, June 14, 3-5 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mark’s Church in Burlington, Vt., on Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m. A reception will be held following the mass for family and friends to celebrate Dona’s life.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation