Obituary: Donna Newhall Larrow 

Courtesy

Donna Larrow

On October 1, 2023, Donna Newhall Larrow, in her 89th year, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born and raised in Burlington, Vt., and was proud to be a true Vermonter. She was the daughter of Chester and Nella Newhall. She was a graduate of Burlington High School and the University of Vermont, with a degree in home economics. She married her junior high sweetheart, Rodney, of South Hero. She ran an efficient, tidy and loving household while raising four children: Dr. Daniel Larrow of Lexington, Ky.; Benton Larrow of East Montpelier, Vt.; and Julia Larrow of Essex, N.Y. Her daughter Margaret Carter of Burlington, Vt., died in 1995, forever changing Donna’s life. Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rodney Larrow, and her older sister, Susan McCoubrie, of South Burlington. She was predeceased by her brother, David Newhall, and her sister Ann Newhall.

Donna was always very active in her children’s and her eight grandchildren’s lives and enjoyed being involved in their school and sports activities, as well. She volunteered for numerous church and civic endeavors in Burlington and South Hero. Her family will always remember how she opened an extra bedroom in her house to visitors who needed a safe and comfortable place to stay close to the hospital while a family member was hospitalized. Once her children were older, she took a job in the UVM athletics office. Here she thrived. Her warm, welcoming demeanor helped many student athletes, while her conscientious secretarial skills helped make for an efficient office. She worked at many different UVM sporting events, especially basketball and hockey games.

Donna loved reading, walking around the campus and traveling, especially to Alaska, where her grandparents spent much time doing missionary work. Above all, she most enjoyed being with her extended family and friends, of which she had many. She made the best July 4th baked beans, pies, spaghetti (Thanks, Bert Trono!) and a world-class pot roast.

She never had a harsh word and was kind, always supportive and good-humored. The best wife and mom one could ask for. She will be missed every day. Now she has a clear mind and a freed soul, and we take comfort in this.

Her family wishes to thank UVM’s hospice services and all the care provided at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington. A service of remembrance is being planned for early November, with details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter. Arrangements are in care of Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home. To send online condolences to her family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.