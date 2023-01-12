 Obituary: Doran Gene Anderson, 1927- 2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Doran Gene Anderson, 1927- 2022 

Avid reader and accomplished card player was known for her no-nonsense attitude

Doran Anderson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Doran Anderson
Doran Gene Anderson passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, surrounded by loving family members after a brief illness. Doran was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, on December 10, 1927, the only child of Obadiah Eugene Snyder and Elizabeth Jane Snyder (Caswell). Doran grew up in Oak Park, Ill., and Fort Wayne, Ind., and attended public schools, where she was recognized for her quick wit and aptitude for math. Doran attended Lawrence College and the University of Indiana. While on summer break during college, she met her future husband on a blind date.

Doran married Harold W. Anderson, a graduate of Brown University, on January 12, 1952, and went on to raise a family in Cheshire, Conn. As her children grew, Doran worked as a senior administrative assistant, took art and interior design classes, and enjoyed beating friends and family at various card games. Doran was known for her independent spirit, determination and financial acumen. An avid reader, she enjoyed taking her sons, Brook and Bryan, skiing any chance she could to enjoy quiet time, relaxing in a ski lodge while reading a collection of novels. She also loved spending time with family and friends at the Old Lyme Beach Club and Copper Valley Club in Cheshire, Conn., where her sons learned to swim and play tennis. Taking a spin on the dance floor to tunes by her favorite jazz musician, Illinois Jacquet, or at her grandson’s wedding at the age of 93 was one of her favorite things to do. She was known for her no-nonsense attitude, "Say it like you see it," often entertaining her grandchildren and friends. She was an accomplished card player, learning to play poker at a very young age and mastering the games of pinochle and bridge.

Travel was one of Doran’s favorite activities, most notably her last trip to Peru at the age of 89. Doran was a devout supporter for the humane treatment of animals and also contributed to the arts. After her husband passed away in 2015, Doran moved to Williston, Vt., to be closer to her two sons. She was not a fan of Vermont winters, but she was able to get almost anywhere in her red Pontiac Vibe.

Doran is predeceased by her husband, Harold W. Anderson, and her youngest son, Bryan H. Anderson, who passed away in October 2022. Doran leaves behind her son Brook D. Anderson and his wife, Laura B. McNally, of Essex, Vt., and five grandchildren: Taylor McNally- Anderson and wife, Agne Rapkeviciute, (Copenhagen, Denmark); Christopher McNally-Anderson and wife, Lauren Neller, (Long Beach, N.Y.); Kyla McNally-Anderson and her fiancé, Aaron Fish, (Watertown, Mass.); Jared Anderson (East Northport, N.Y.) and Teagan Anderson (South Burlington, Vt.); brother-in-law, Michael Gluse, (Chesapeake, Va.), niece, Shelly Brooks (Chesapeake, Va.) and nephew Eric Gluse (Columbia, S.C.).

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT, or the Flynn Theatre in Burlington, VT. Please visit , to share your memories and condolences.
More Obituaries

Trending

