November 02, 2021

Obituary: Doris Houston, 1953-2021 

"Tootie" worked tirelessly in the criminal justice and mental health fields

click to enlarge Doris Houston - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Doris Houston

Doris “Tootie” Houston (Clayton Viens), 68, died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on October 30, 2021, in Colchester, Vt. Tootie was born on May 22, 1953, in Burlington, Vt.

She is survived by her daughters Hilary Viens and Heather Tallman; granddaughter Cheyenne Westcom; grandson Hunter Tallman; great-granddaughter Kensley Gosselin; stepson William Houston III and partner Tonya Goodhue; granddaughters Harper Houston and Johanna Benoit; and three brothers, Donald, Robert and Gary Clayton. She was predeceased by her husband, William J Houston; sister Deborah Clayton; and parents, Wilburn "Bud" and Rita Clayton. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tootie was an avid reader, averaging two books a week, and completed New York Times crossword puzzles in pen with great speed. She loved to spend time knitting, gardening, and with her family and dogs. She loved trees, lilacs and the ocean. Tootie obtained a bachelor's and two master’s degrees and worked tirelessly in the criminal justice and mental health fields throughout her career.

The family would like to thank Gloria Lewis of Bayada for her incredible nursing skills and care over the past three months.

A funeral will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral, 29 Allen St., in Burlington, Vt. Tootie would love for you to attend. A celebration of life will take place in the spring/summer of 2022.

Due to the high rate of COVID-19 in Chittenden County, for everyone’s safety, the family requests that visitors bring and wear a face mask.

