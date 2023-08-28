Obituary: Dorothy Pellett, 1935-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dorothy Pellett

Dorothy Jean (Engel) Pellett passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on August 26, 2023.



Dorothy was born to the late Clarence Arthur Engel and Stella Frances Starr Engel on June 25, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in horticulture. It was here that she met the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Norman E. Pellett.



Most important to her were her faith and her family. Although she had two diverse careers in her lifetime, the most important one to her was that of wife and mother.



As owner of Rock Crest Gardens, a wholesale nursery, she was known throughout the state of Vermont for her unique selections of hardy hostas, daylilies, trilliums, other perennials and native plants and had an unrivaled reputation for providing specimens of incomparable perfection. She was also a member of the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association, including serving on the board.



She was a longtime, dedicated member of the Charlotte Congregational Church, providing years of gentle leadership and support and serving as president, treasurer, clerk, financial secretary and cabinet secretary. She was also a deacon, and her family suspects she probably served on almost every other committee. She initiated a program of milk donation through the church to the Salvation Army for the benefit of pregnant mothers. Over time, this caused the church to be known as the "milk church." Dorothy donated her exceptional hostas, which still adorn the side of the vestry. She and Norman gave time and resources to create a playground at the church in 1996 in memory of their daughter, Kerri. Lastly, Dorothy was appreciated for her habit in her various leadership roles of quietly asking thoughtful questions that needed to be asked.



As a freelance writer, Dorothy was published in many national home, industry, travel and horticultural magazines. She also wrote as a Chittenden County local news correspondent for the Burlington Free Press for 14 years. She was inspired to write by her favorite author, Ronald Rood.



Perhaps most noteworthy, Dorothy’s family still marvels at how they never ever — not even once — heard her say a bad word about anyone.



She is predeceased by her son Dwight Allen Pellett in 1959 and by her daughter, Kerri Pellett Frost, in 1994.



She is survived by her husband, Norman Pellett; sons Alden Pellett (Tara Brown) and Andrew Pellett (Rachel Smith); grandchildren Hannah Frost and Laurel Pellett; son-in-law Gregory Frost; and her dear friends Vic and Wanda Bean and Jim (and late Joan) Olson.



A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2 p.m., at the Charlotte Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory can be made locally to the Nature Conservancy in Vermont, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602.