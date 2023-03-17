Obituary: Dorothy Saba, 1930-2023 

Published March 17, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.
Dorothy was born on September 1, 1930, in Methuen, Mass., the daughter of Bessie and Ernest Hobica. She grew up in Methuen and graduated from Methuen High School. Dorothy grew up amidst the beginnings of the Great Depression and as a young girl, lost both her mother and only sibling, Edna, to tuberculosis. With the love and guidance of her father, who would later become an adored grandfather, Dorothy rose beyond her childhood tragedies, and chose not to let adversity define her.
Following high school, she began work as a
bookkeeper in an insurance firm. It was there that Dorothy met her
future husband and the love of her life, Herbert, after being
introduced by Herb’s best friend and her employer. They were
married for 39 years and operated Saba’s Pharmacy together. She
made a life for herself in Vermont for almost 30 years after his
passing in 1994, and they are now joined together again. Though she
stood at 4 feet, 11 inches, her love and devotion for her family made
her a giant in our eyes. Dorothy was an avid golfer and enjoyed going
to the library to find new books, solving puzzles and doing a variety
of crafts.
Her greatest treasures in life besides her
husband were her children and grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by
her sons, Mark Saba and his wife, Karen Paul, of Burlington, and
Keith Saba and his wife, Tricia Saba, of Freedom, N.H. She leaves her
beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Adam and Caroline Saba of Burlington
and Kristopher Saba of Wellington, Fla.
Dorothy’s family is grateful to the dedicated
team of doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical
Center and give special thanks to Betsy MaGee, Heidi Karic, Tonya
Broomfield, Jamie Broomfield, Maureen Kolich and Dalia Elhashami, who
were her caregivers in the last few weeks of her life. Their devotion
to her care made it possible for Dorothy to be at home surrounded by
her family.
Dorothy had a tremendous faith in God. It was a
gentle, quiet faith that sustained her throughout her life and, with
the compassion of Father Timothy Sullivan, gave her comfort and
acceptance in her final days.
At her request, the family will have a private
graveside service where she will be laid to rest at the United
Lebanese Cemetery in Lawrence, Mass., beside her beloved husband. In
lieu of flowers, gifts in Dorothy’s memory may be sent to the UVM
Health Network, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester,
VT 05446.
Arrangements are made by Kenneth H. Pollard
Funeral Home.
