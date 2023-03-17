Obituary: Dorothy Saba, 1930-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dorothy Saba

Dorothy was born on September 1, 1930, in Methuen, Mass., the daughter of Bessie and Ernest Hobica. She grew up in Methuen and graduated from Methuen High School. Dorothy grew up amidst the beginnings of the Great Depression and as a young girl, lost both her mother and only sibling, Edna, to tuberculosis. With the love and guidance of her father, who would later become an adored grandfather, Dorothy rose beyond her childhood tragedies, and chose not to let adversity define her.

Following high school, she began work as a bookkeeper in an insurance firm. It was there that Dorothy met her future husband and the love of her life, Herbert, after being introduced by Herb’s best friend and her employer. They were married for 39 years and operated Saba’s Pharmacy together. She made a life for herself in Vermont for almost 30 years after his passing in 1994, and they are now joined together again. Though she stood at 4 feet, 11 inches, her love and devotion for her family made her a giant in our eyes. Dorothy was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to the library to find new books, solving puzzles and doing a variety of crafts.



Her greatest treasures in life besides her husband were her children and grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Mark Saba and his wife, Karen Paul, of Burlington, and Keith Saba and his wife, Tricia Saba, of Freedom, N.H. She leaves her beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Adam and Caroline Saba of Burlington and Kristopher Saba of Wellington, Fla.



Dorothy’s family is grateful to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center and give special thanks to Betsy MaGee, Heidi Karic, Tonya Broomfield, Jamie Broomfield, Maureen Kolich and Dalia Elhashami, who were her caregivers in the last few weeks of her life. Their devotion to her care made it possible for Dorothy to be at home surrounded by her family.



Dorothy had a tremendous faith in God. It was a gentle, quiet faith that sustained her throughout her life and, with the compassion of Father Timothy Sullivan, gave her comfort and acceptance in her final days.



At her request, the family will have a private graveside service where she will be laid to rest at the United Lebanese Cemetery in Lawrence, Mass., beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dorothy’s memory may be sent to the UVM Health Network, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are made by Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home.

