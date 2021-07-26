Obituary: Dr. Anthony R. Quintiliani, 1944-2021 

Courtesy Photo

On July 5, 2021, Dr. Anthony R. Quintiliani passed away, and our world lost one of its most compassionate, genuinely loving and caring human beings. Anthony was born in Watertown, Mass., to Lucy and Carmen Quintiliani (now deceased). He was the devoted husband of Eleanor R. Liebman, who predeceased him. He had three siblings: Dr. Carmen J. Quintiliani (and his wife, Carol, of Waltham, Mass.); Virginia Gallagher (and her husband Robert, of Burlington, Mass.); and Dr. Steven Quintiliani (of Monkton, Vt). He was a loving uncle to Robert Gallagher Jr., Sharon Lorino, Debbie Quintiliani Edwards and Dawn Q. DeBiase. He had seven great-nieces, two great-grandnephews and one great-grandniece.

For many years, Anthony worked at Howard Center in Burlington, Vt., where he was clinical director for adult mental health and substance abuse services. For over 40 years, he worked at the University of Vermont as an adjunct faculty member in the Graduate Counseling Program of the College of Education, teaching courses in mental health counseling, mindfulness-based stress reduction and psychology.

He also taught at the Clinical Mental Health Counselor Training Program at the University of Southern New Hampshire for many years. He became a mentor and clinical supervisor to many of the graduates of both programs during his career.

When his beloved Ellie passed, he carried on her memory, helping people with serious mental illness by establishing the Eleanor R. Liebman Center for Adults With Serious Mental Illness at the Vermont Community Foundation in Middlebury, Vt. He also established the Eleanor R. Liebman Center for the Study of Secular Meditation, dedicated to Ellie, as a memorial honoring her life of generosity, kindness, compassion and humility. Anthony taught participants who wished to utilize meditation and mindfulness to improve their lives.

Among Anthony's other distinct accomplishments were serving as president of the Vermont Psychological Association; receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 annual meeting of the Vermont Addiction Professionals Association; developing and facilitating "Self-Care and Mindfulness" workshops and trainings throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts; and authoring a book, Mindfulness Happiness: How to Use Helpful Habits to Live a Healthier Life With More Joy and Less Suffering, and developing an accompanying CD.

Anthony lived his entire life as he taught and believed, exemplifying qualities of love, compassion, generosity, humility, sincerity and genuineness. He ultimately made a positive difference in others' lives and, therefore, he gave great meaning to his own.

For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, go to gregorycremation.com.

For anyone wishing to do so, a donation of any size would be appreciated by the McClure-Miller Respite House, where Anthony received incredible medical care and compassion. He spent the last days of his life there, where he died peacefully. Donations may be sent to McClure-Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Newtowrk-Home, Health, Hospice, 110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446, or to uvmhomehealth.org.