Obituary: Edmund Joseph (Nick) Necrason Jr. 

Published May 22, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 22, 2023 at 11:57 a.m.
Edmund Joseph (Nick) Necrason Jr. of South Burlington, Vt., exited this life peacefully on April 17, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Nick, or "Popi," as he was known to his grandchildren, was 81 years old.
Born in Kingston, N.Y., Nick was the oldest of
four children born to Edmund Joseph and Charlotte Pierson Necrason.
He grew up in Oneonta, N.Y., where he graduated from Oneonta High
School. He then followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated
with an engineering and management degree from Clarkson University in
Potsdam, N.Y., where he was a member of his father’s fraternity,
Sigma Delta.
Nick met his wife, Joanne, while they were
college students. They married in Rochester, N.Y., in 1965 and began
their careers in Boston, Mass. Nick’s first position out of college
was offering technical assistance and management for new hydrocarbon
products in the Esso Division of Humble Oil. After Boston, he
continued with the company in Bayway and Bayonne, N.J. While working
in New Jersey, he received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson
University in Teaneck. He moved on to a national position with Valley
Metallurgical Company.
In 1970, he and Joanne chose to bring their
young family back to the Cooperstown and Oneonta, N.Y., areas, where
Nick had grown up, had many relatives and where he could join his
father’s company, Paragon Engineering. It was meaningful to him to
come full circle, as he had grown up working — as a teen and during
college summers — in the business. He began as a water truck driver
and then became a mechanic’s helper, working on TD 24 Dozers,
Westinghouse Earth Movers and P&H Cranes. As his surveying skills
matured, he began laying out grade stakes on new road projects. Once
Nick joined his father in 1970, Paragon Engineering incorporated and
became Necrason and Sons, and he and his father expanded the company
to include building new homes.
While raising his family in Oneonta, Nick was
an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts and Planned Parenthood and
coached Little League Baseball. He also belonged to the Elks Club.
Nick loved golf and playing at the Oneonta Country Club, where he
scored a hole in one at a tournament. Nick also enjoyed playing in
tournaments all up and down the East Coast with his golfing crew,
which he continued into retirement.
His next career move took him to the Albany
office of the New York State University System, working in the
division that designed and expanded SUNY campuses. He was privileged
to work with several national and international architectural,
structural and MEP firms. His projects included the Upstate Medical
Center in Syracuse and many New York State campuses.
In 2002, he and Joanne moved to Lake Champlain
in Vermont. Nick became the regional manager of the North Country
section of SUNY campuses and established headquarters in Plattsburgh.
After retiring to Vermont, he was active in Grand Isle County
Democratic politics and served on town and state committees and
traveled throughout Vermont for the Democratic party. He became a
justice of the peace but was sad he never got to conduct any marriage
ceremonies. He was also involved in the Alburgh Historical Society.
He was especially proud of his role in fundraising and, then, with
John Skutel, overseeing the construction of a new building for the
Champlain Islands Parent Child Center located in South Hero.
Nick also played a supportive role in the 2005 creation of Vermont Shakespeare Festival, the theater company created by his daughter, Jena, and her husband, John. Nick cleared land, built sets, put up tents, sold tickets, housed and fed actors, and even did a cameo as Nell, the kitchen maid, in the 2008 production of The Comedy of Errors.
After 11 years in the Champlain Islands, Nick
and Joanne moved to South Burlington, Vt. Nick served on the board of
the Village at Dorset Park and was a member and supporter of South
Burlington Land Trust. He continued to drive to North Hero for his
weekly game with his bridge buddies.
Throughout his life, Nick was known for his
sense of humor, his love of bird-watching and sunsets, and his
telling of long, funny stories. He also liked to recite long poems.
Robert Frost was his favorite poet, so it is fitting that his later
years were spent in Vermont.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his
daughter, Jena Necrason, and her husband, John Nagle, and grandson
Jackson Nagle of South Burlington. He is also survived by his son,
Adam Necrason, Diana Necrason; and grandchildren, Delilah Necrason of
Portland, Maine,
Dave Necrason of Kofu, Japan; Abigail Necrason of Williston, Vt., and
Theodore Necrason of Jericho, Vt.
He leaves behind a brother, Tom Necrason, of
Saranac, N.Y.; sister-in-law Patricia Necrason of Plattsburgh, N.Y.;
sisters Charlotte Hanson of Oneonta, N.Y., and Christine Rabbia of
Dunedin, Fla.; sister-in-law Meg Zoberbier of W. Va.; 12 nieces and
nephews; maternal aunt Connie Fitzelle of Rhode Island; and a forever
friend, Doug Layman, of Oneonta, N.Y.
A private service and celebration of life will
be held for the family and friends in July. Arrangements are in the
care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service in Burlington, Vt.
To send online condolences to his family, please visit
readyfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern
New England.