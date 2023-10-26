 Obituary: Edna Gage Hicks Norris Poulin, 1926-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 26, 2023

Obituary: Edna Gage Hicks Norris Poulin, 1926-2023 

Shelburne woman shared her artistic talents with her children and grandchildren

Published October 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 26, 2023 at 1:06 p.m.

click to enlarge Edna Gage Hicks Norris Poulin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Edna Gage Hicks Norris Poulin

It is with great sadness that we share the recent passing of our dear mother, “Grandma Teddy” and friend, Edna Norris Poulin, on October 19, 2023.

Edna’s life will be celebrated at the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church, on November 10, 2023, at 11a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home. To read the full obituary and send online condolences to the family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.

