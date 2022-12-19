Obituary: Edward Graves Pringle, 1941-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Edward Graves Pringle

Edward Graves Pringle, 81, died peacefully on December 15, 2022, at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt., with his family holding him close, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Ed, along with his wife Mary, moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., in 1994 and later to Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, N.C., before moving to Wake Robin Life Care Community in 2013. They were seasonal residents of South Hero, Vt., for 34 years and strong supporters of the community. Ed was a member of the Charlotte Congregational Church and a member of the South Hero Congregational Church before moving to Wake Robin.

Ed graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School and Lehigh University, then received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduating, he spent his first months in the auditing department of Coopers & Lybrand, and they required him to take the CPA exam. Ed passed all four parts of the exam and won an award for the highest score in the state of Pennsylvania.

Over the course of a 30-year management consulting career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC), Ed helped grow and shape their consulting practice. He worked with prominent national and international clients to improve their operations and profitability. He was promoted to partner, increased his responsibilities and ultimately became deputy chairman of the firm.

After his career at Coopers, Ed and Mary decided to move to Chapel Hill, N.C. The business school at the University of North Carolina approached him about teaching a course about management consulting to MBA students. One course led to many more and to another career as a beloved teacher and mentor to students in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler business school.

Each summer Ed and Mary would travel to their second home in South Hero, Vt., where he enjoyed his life as a gentleman farmer, raising sheep and vegetables. He also fished and participated in the many recreational activities in the area. Ed’s lifelong passions included spending time with his family, traveling, art, officiating track and field meets, fine dining and good wine, UNC basketball, photography, and Rotary International, where he was active for many years. He was a devoted volunteer who served his neighbors through numerous community organizations.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Brouwer Pringle; brother, Robert Pringle, and wife, Becky; sister, Carleen Kilpatrick, and husband, Roger; daughter Beth Congbalay and husband, Dexter; daughter Kate Pringle and husband John; son, Ian Pringle; stepdaughter, Susan Coburn, and husband, Bill; stepson Robert Coburn and wife, Wendy; stepson Thomas Coburn and wife, Carolyn; and ten grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wake Robin for their unwavering support and care and the compassionate team at the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice for helping him through the final days.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Wake Robin, located at 200 Wake Robin Dr. in Shelburne, Vt. Masks are required to attend. Donations in Ed’s honor may be made to the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT, 05446 or online at uvmhomehealth.org.