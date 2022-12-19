 Obituary: Edward Graves Pringle, 1941-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 19, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Edward Graves Pringle, 1941-2022 

Community-spirited Shelburne man volunteered for numerous community organizations

Published December 19, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 19, 2022 at 3:12 p.m.

click to enlarge Edward Graves Pringle - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Edward Graves Pringle

Edward Graves Pringle, 81, died peacefully on December 15, 2022, at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt., with his family holding him close, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Ed, along with his wife Mary, moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., in 1994 and later to Fearrington Village in Pittsboro, N.C., before moving to Wake Robin Life Care Community in 2013. They were seasonal residents of South Hero, Vt., for 34 years and strong supporters of the community. Ed was a member of the Charlotte Congregational Church and a member of the South Hero Congregational Church before moving to Wake Robin.

Ed graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School and Lehigh University, then received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduating, he spent his first months in the auditing department of Coopers & Lybrand, and they required him to take the CPA exam. Ed passed all four parts of the exam and won an award for the highest score in the state of Pennsylvania.

Over the course of a 30-year management consulting career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC), Ed helped grow and shape their consulting practice. He worked with prominent national and international clients to improve their operations and profitability. He was promoted to partner, increased his responsibilities and ultimately became deputy chairman of the firm.

After his career at Coopers, Ed and Mary decided to move to Chapel Hill, N.C. The business school at the University of North Carolina approached him about teaching a course about management consulting to MBA students. One course led to many more and to another career as a beloved teacher and mentor to students in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler business school.

Each summer Ed and Mary would travel to their second home in South Hero, Vt., where he enjoyed his life as a gentleman farmer, raising sheep and vegetables. He also fished and participated in the many recreational activities in the area. Ed’s lifelong passions included spending time with his family, traveling, art, officiating track and field meets, fine dining and good wine, UNC basketball, photography, and Rotary International, where he was active for many years. He was a devoted volunteer who served his neighbors through numerous community organizations.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Brouwer Pringle; brother, Robert Pringle, and wife, Becky; sister, Carleen Kilpatrick, and husband, Roger; daughter Beth Congbalay and husband, Dexter; daughter Kate Pringle and husband John; son, Ian Pringle; stepdaughter, Susan Coburn, and husband, Bill; stepson Robert Coburn and wife, Wendy; stepson Thomas Coburn and wife, Carolyn; and ten grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wake Robin for their unwavering support and care and the compassionate team at the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice for helping him through the final days.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Wake Robin, located at 200 Wake Robin Dr. in Shelburne, Vt. Masks are required to attend. Donations in Ed’s honor may be made to the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT, 05446 or online at uvmhomehealth.org.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation