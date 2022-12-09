Obituary: Edward Ziemer, 1929-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Edward John Ziemer, age 93, of Shelburne, Vt., died Tuesday December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. He is survived by his former wife and friend, Shirley Ziemer of Colchester, Vt.; his five children, Meribeth Ziemer (Robert Bajak) of Gowanda, N.Y.; Lynne Meeks (John) of Grand Isle, Vt.; Gary Ziemer (Darcy) of Morrisonville, N.Y.; David Ziemer of Essex, Vt.; and Douglas Ziemer (Nicole) of Morrisville, Penn.; his six grandchildren: John Schenne of Parker, Colo.; Meredith Wright (Landon) of San Diego, Calif.; Melanie Olzcak of West Falls, N.Y.; Julia Meeks (Dan) of Concord, N.H.; Zachary Ziemer of Glens Falls, N.Y.; and Erik Ziemer of Burlington, Vt.; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl E. and Marjorie A. (Franck) Ziemer; his longtime partner, Jackie Prouty; his brother, Donald Ziemer; and his sister, Joan Monson.Ed, or Ted, as he was known earlier in life, was born in Suffern, N.Y., and raised in Stony Point, N.Y. After graduating from Haverstraw High School, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He served in the U.S. Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, obtained his professional engineering license, and enjoyed a long career in industry, most notably with IBM, which brought him to Vermont in 1966.He had a lifelong love of the art of sailing and sailboat racing, with all its endless intricacies. His competitive nature on the water stood somewhat in contrast to his otherwise quiet, reserved nature. He was a member of the Malletts Bay Boat Club for over 50 years. He loved to ski and was a 15-year member of the National Ski Patrol at Smugglers' Notch. He skied Mad River when the single chair was new.His experience on the ski patrol led him to become a catalyst for the efforts to create a volunteer ambulance service in Essex Jct., and he became a founding member and the first president of the Essex Rescue in 1971. This achievement epitomized his approach to life that actions speak louder than words.Ed’s family would like to express their appreciation of the staff of Wake Robin for their compassionate care over the last year.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Stephen Gregory and Son Cremation Service, South Burlington, Vt.