September 26, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Edwin Levin, 1944-2023 

Father and husband shared his intelligence, curiosity, love for Broadway and social work skills to leave the world a better place

Published September 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 26, 2023 at 10:20 a.m.

Edwin Levin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Edwin Levin

Edwin I. Levin, 79, passed away on September 21, 2023, from cancer. Born on January 2, 1944, in Philadelphia, Ed shared his intelligence, curiosity, love for Broadway and social work skills to leave this world a better place. One of his greatest pleasures was cooking for and hosting friends and family. He approached his illness as he lived: with courage, grace and acceptance. We are grateful for the outstanding medical care Ed received at the University of Vermont Medical Center, especially from his oncology team. Together with his wife, Betty, they forged friendships near and far as they traveled the world during the past 34 years. Ed also leaves his daughter, Katie (Chris); son, Daniel (Jen); grandson, Benjamin; and sister, Cecilia. In Ed’s memory, please offer a gesture of kindness to another. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. No services are planned.

