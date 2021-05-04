Obituary: Elaine Rae Gove, 1941-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Elaine Gove

Elaine Rae Gove, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Shelbyville, Ky. She was a former resident of Essex Junction, Vt.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed boating, quilting, painting, riding motorcycles (as a passenger) and RV camping. She raised four boys. She was a proud nurse and EMT.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lewis Gove. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David G. Gove; her sons Peter Gove (Brenda) of Northfield, Vt., Mike Gove (Cecile) of South Hero, Vt., and Paul Gove of Indiana; her six grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Donna Gessner and Jean Kury; and her brother, Ron Coffin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.