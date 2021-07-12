Obituary: Elizabeth "Libby" Kunz, 1946-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Elizabeth "Libby" Kunz

Libby was born on October 19, 1946, in New London, Conn. Libby grew up on the shores of Connecticut, where she enjoyed many ocean adventures with her parents, siblings and cousins, leading to a lifelong love and appreciation for water and sun. She attended Vermont College, where she met her husband, William "Bill" Kunz, who was a student at Norwich University. After living in several different places across the country, Bill and Libby settled in Brattleboro and then Guilford, Vt. They built a house on Sugarhouse Hill, where they lived for over 40 years. Libby worked a variety of office jobs as an early childhood educator and also served as a volunteer for many community efforts in the Brattleboro area while raising her children, David and Sarah. In 2016, after Libby’s brain tumor diagnosis, Bill and Libby relocated to Colchester, Vt., to be closer to family.

Libby leaves behind her devoted husband, Bill, who provided constant, compassionate and loving care to Libby over the course of her illness; a son, David Kunz, and wife Ebony of Guys Mills, Pa.; and a daughter, Sarah Robinson, and husband Colin of Burlington, Vt. Libby was known and cherished as “Obie” (à la Obi-Wan Kenobi) to her beloved grandchildren: Treelyn Kunz of Colchester, Vt.; Jakob Kunz of Meadville, Pa.; and Hazel and Cora Robinson of Burlington, Vt. She also leaves behind her sister, Linda Mahoney, and brother-in-law, Brian Mahoney, of Grand Junction, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard Carpenter. Libby was blessed with many wonderful relationships in her life — including dear friends Therese Marcy and Ellen Levesque, and her cousin and lifelong friend, Sandra Evans Falconer.

The family has many precious memories of Libby, including bike rides along the Green River, fun times with her grandchildren and many years of wonderful times together at the family cottage on Keuka Lake. Libby was incredibly gullible and also had an excellent talent for laughing at herself. This remained with her throughout the last several challenging years of her illness. Up until the final days of her life, she was able to find a chuckle — often at her own expense. As a tribute to Libby, don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself.

In lieu of flowers, please enjoy some sharp Vermont cheddar, raise a glass of white wine (packed with ice cubes and more ice on the side), or admire a sunset and think of Libby. If you have memories or other thoughts of Libby that you would like to share with the family, please send to libbykunzmemorial@gmail.com.

The family would like to extend our deepest and most sincere thanks to the many people who offered their compassion and care for Libby throughout her illness, including the staff at Home Care Assistance of Greater Burlington — especially caregiver Marjorie, who provided care for Libby during her final days — the care teams at the University of Vermont Medical Center and Vermont Respite House, and Dr. Alyssa Thomas and Dr. Paul Penar of the UVM Medical Center neurological oncology department.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a future date, likely in 2022. If you would like to be informed of memorial service plans, please email the address above.