 Obituary: Ellen Bailey Gallagher, 1952-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 30, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ellen Bailey Gallagher, 1952-2023 

Former class comedian who lit up a room loved dogs, her gardens and being on the water

Published June 30, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 30, 2023 at 10:56 a.m.

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Ellen Bailey Gallagher of Elmore, Vt., passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born in Lowell, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Dr. David Bailey and Marguerite Bailey. Ellen is survived by her husband; Kevin Gallagher of Elmore, Vt.; sisters Susan Plunkett (and Richard) of Windham, N.H., and Judith Bailey of Lowell, Mass.; brother David Bailey of Victor, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. She graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst and received a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. Ellen worked at the Washington County Mental Health Agency (Children and Family) for 20 years.


Ellen loved restoring her old Vermont farmhouse and spent countless hours designing and planting her extensive flower gardens. In addition to taking great pride in these gardens, Ellen always remained quite proud of her “6th Grade Class Comedian Award”! She loved spending time on Vermont’s beautiful waterways kayaking, sailing, powerboating or just sitting on the shore. Ellen also enjoyed peaceful excursions in Nova Scotia. She opened her home to many dogs over the years and was always ready to help neighbors with their pets. In addition to her own two dogs, she also fostered desperate English setters, getting them ready for new homes.


Ellen’s wits, smarts and ability to light up a room will be missed yet warmly remembered.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation