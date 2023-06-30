Obituary: Ellen Bailey Gallagher, 1952-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ellen Bailey Gallagher of Elmore, Vt., passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born in Lowell, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Dr. David Bailey and Marguerite Bailey. Ellen is survived by her husband; Kevin Gallagher of Elmore, Vt.; sisters Susan Plunkett (and Richard) of Windham, N.H., and Judith Bailey of Lowell, Mass.; brother David Bailey of Victor, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. She graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst and received a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. Ellen worked at the Washington County Mental Health Agency (Children and Family) for 20 years.

Ellen loved restoring her old Vermont farmhouse and spent countless hours designing and planting her extensive flower gardens. In addition to taking great pride in these gardens, Ellen always remained quite proud of her “6th Grade Class Comedian Award”! She loved spending time on Vermont’s beautiful waterways kayaking, sailing, powerboating or just sitting on the shore. Ellen also enjoyed peaceful excursions in Nova Scotia. She opened her home to many dogs over the years and was always ready to help neighbors with their pets. In addition to her own two dogs, she also fostered desperate English setters, getting them ready for new homes.

Ellen’s wits, smarts and ability to light up a room will be missed yet warmly remembered.