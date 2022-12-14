Obituary: Emily Frances Adams, 1938-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Emily Frances Adams

Emily Frances Adams was born in Newton, Mass., on August 28, 1938, to Evelyn and Ernest Adams and grew up in Wellesley Hills, Mass. She attended the Dana Hill School for two years and received her bachelor's degree in French from Middlebury College, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1960. She then received a Fulbright scholarship for study in France with the Middlebury Group and received her MA in French, after spending a year in California. She studied for two years at Yale University in the doctoral program and was a teaching assistant.



Emily taught French at Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service, for five years. While living in Washington, D.C., she was an active member of the Hospitality Committee for Foreign Diplomats and the Bethesda, Md., camera club. She also worked at Resurrection City and participated in several marches against the Vietnam War. In her free time, she attended a ballet class, "Pour Jeunes Filles," for several years.

Emily left Georgetown to spend another year in Paris and lived in Tunisia in North Africa for four years, where she worked with her husband, who was a hotel manager. After returning to the United States and getting a divorce, she went to live in the family's summer house on Lake Champlain in North Hero, Vt., where she was hired as an Adult Basic Education home tutor in Grand Isle and Franklin counties.

Emily retired due to poor health and was eventually hospitalized after a series of falls. She went to Birchwood Manor in South Burlington for rehab and then went to live for many years at the Holiday House, an assisted living residence in St. Albans. She moved to the Franklin County Rehab Center, also in St. Albans, when Holiday House closed in 2021. Her special interests were photography, horticulture, genealogy and murder mysteries.

Emily passed away November 11, 2022, at Northwestern Medical Center. There will be no funeral. Kingston Funeral Home oversaw her burial in the Plumley plot of the Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield, Vt. A private graveside service was held on November 21, 2022, at the Mount Hope Cemetery.