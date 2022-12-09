Obituary: Eugene Ward III, 1952-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Eugene “Chip” Joseph Ward III, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his winter home in Greensboro, Ga. Chip also had his summer home in Vermont.Chip was born on April 10, 1952, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Eugene “Gene” Joseph Ward Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Gilleran) Ward.He attended St. John’s Academy (now Seton Catholic) in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and continued his education at SUNY Plattsburgh, graduating in 1974 with a bachelor of business degree. After completing his postgraduate studies at Vermont Law School, Chip began practicing law in 1982 and founded Ward & Associates Attorneys at Law, now called Ward & Towle, in 1986. He practiced real estate, estate planning and business law, and recently retired in July 2022.Outside the office, Chip could be found pursuing his true passion: golf. Chip was a three-time Vermont Senior Amateur Champion, holder of six Vermont State Golf Association championship titles, and was ranked as high as 13th in the country by. He loved traveling across America to play in tournaments and was always ready to provide tips to anyone on the course, especially beginners, whom he hoped would find love for the game like he did. Chip’s passion for playing golf started at Bluff Point Golf Resort in Plattsburgh, N.Y., with his mom and lifelong friend, Mike O’Connor. He later joined Burlington Country Club in Burlington, Vt., and most recently, Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga..He is survived by his loving life partner, Susan Wainer, of Vermont; children, Laura Ward of Plattsburgh, NY; Shawn Ward of Burlington, Vt.; Eugene Joseph “EJ” Ward IV of Burlington, Vt.; and granddaughter, Charlotte Elizabeth (5), of Plattsburgh, N.Y. He also leaves behind Jonathan and Ashley Wainer of Hinesburg, Vt., and their children, Charlotte Marie (5) and Theodore (3); and several special friends.He was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Betty, as well as several uncles and aunts.Calling hours will be on Wednesday, December 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a service on Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m., both being held at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington, Vt. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service on December 15 at the Burlington Country Club.In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund.