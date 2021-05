Courtesy Photo

Felicia Carreon

Felicia Ann Carreon passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the age of 84. Her mind stayed sharp, her heart was always full of love, and she leaves behind a long list of friends and family members who adored her to no end. Please read more about Felicia’s beautiful life at gregorycremation.com, where you can also share memories and leave messages to her loved ones.