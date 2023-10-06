 Obituary: Fred Golish, 1934-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 06, 2023

Obituary: Fred Golish, 1934-2023 

U.S. Air Force veteran flew with Vermont Air National Guard

Published October 6, 2023

Fred Russell Golish, Lt. Col., U.S. Air Force (Ret.), passed away on October 1, 2023, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, Maine, following a lengthy battle with COPD. He was born in Oakland, Calif., on May 31, 1934, to Theodore and Neva (Russell) Golish. He attended Oakland High School and entered the U.S. Air Force soon after graduation. A graduate of the officer cadet program, he became a fighter pilot and flew several thousand hours, primarily in the F-102 Delta Dagger. After leaving the Air Force in 1970, he flew with the Vermont Air National Guard for an additional five years, retiring in 1975.

During his lengthy retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively by RV throughout the U.S. They moved to Maine in 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, two sisters and a brother. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and a son and daughter.

As he wished, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Burial with full military honors will be at the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y., at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 36 Eastern Ave., Augusta, ME 04330. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

