Obituary: Gary Roitman, 1945-2021 

Courtesy

Gary Roitman

Gary Roitman, age 76, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Winooski, Vt., due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He is the son of the late Pearl (Scholnick) and Itzhak Roitman of Montréal, Québec, and brother to the late Anne Feehan (Paul) of Key Biscayne, Fla. Gary is survived by his best friend of 24 years and devoted wife of 18 years, Sadie Khouri-Roitman; his brother, Herschel Roitman; brothers-in-law, Paul Feehan, Dr. Rustom Khouri (Mary), Wafic Khouri (Saada), and Mounir Khouri (Karen); Samuel Khouri (deceased) (Ghada), and Chris Khouri (deceased) (Diana), and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Montréal, Gary was a remarkable and beloved “genius.” As a young man, Gary pursued business communications, management and advertising at Concordia University in Montréal. His personal success was the direct result of his positive, personal relationships with his clients. He earned several awards for excellence in business advertising and leadership, launched numerous new products, wrote company catalogs, business course guides and training brochures, and produced well-praised media kits for use in sales. As a co-founder of G. Roitman & Associates, along with the Savior Faire Advertising Company, his approach to brand recognition and sales generated increased revenue for his clients such as Ford Motors, De Beers Diamonds and Busch Gardens.



Gary loved blackjack (which he mastered), traveling, fine dining, great wine and the New York Times crossword puzzles. Gary was a go-to guy for friends, family and clients at any time of the day or night, for any problem or reason. Gary was a one-of-a-kind listener and was always willing to provide heartfelt advice, though it was often cloaked in his dry wit.

Above all, Gary loved his wife Sadie. They met during one of her visits to Montréal, and he ultimately moved to Vermont, where they were married in 2003. They shared many of their days operating the school she founded in South Burlington, Vt., known as The International Children’s School. For Gary, this was a new adventure that he approached with enthusiasm. The students truly loved him and would seek out his wisdom and good nature. Gary was calm, patient and generous to a fault. He loved kids of all ages, animals and those in need. His kindness and love was evident, and he will be greatly missed.

A follow-up graveside service will be held at Resurrection Park, 200 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, VT, 05403, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.