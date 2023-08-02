Obituary: Geoff Osol, 1945-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Rosalie “Geoff” Osol

Rosalie “Geoff” Osol passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, after a year-long battle with leukemia. She was born in Exeter, N.H., and grew up in Newmarket before attending the University of New Hampshire, and then veterinary school in Guelph, Ontario.

Geoff moved to Vermont in 1972, and, once there, bought a small farm where she could raise her beloved horses and enjoy the bounties of country life. Geoff worked as a laboratory technician in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Vermont, where she met her husband, George, when he started graduate school in 1975. They were married in 1978 and had one daughter, Tanya, in 1983.

After moving to Boston in 1981, Geoff worked at Harvard Medical School for two years before returning to Vermont, where she continued to work as a lab tech at the UVM College of Medicine. Along with George Coy, an engineer, she and Dr. Bill Halpern formed a company called Living Systems Instrumentation (LSI) that specialized in manufacturing equipment for the study of small blood vessels. As vice president, Geoff was intimately involved with every aspect of the business, but, in view of her genuine love for people, her favorite part was training scientists from all over the world in the use of LSI’s video-electronic instrumentation. At the same time, Geoff started Vermont Warmbloods, a horse-breeding and foaling business specializing in dressage and jumping that she ran from her 10-acre farm in Williston from 1985 to 2018. With her strong work ethic and intimate knowledge of bloodlines, Geoff ushered in many beautiful foals, many of which went on to win some impressive dressage competitions and achieve world-level, e.g. FEI (Federation Equestrienne Internationale) rankings. Neighbors and their children would often come over to witness the unique and fascinating event that is the birth of a horse. Geoff always made sure to educate and train anyone who volunteered to work in the barn to not only care for horses but to also be thoughtful and considerate toward others.

Geoff had the gift of being able to find some goodness in almost everyone. Her innate intelligence, kindness and sense of humor attracted many, and we will miss her infectious laugh, her love of life and her contagiously positive energy.

Geoff is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Tanya (husband Rob); two beautiful grandchildren (Larissa and Lena); her sister, Anita (husband Richard), and her brother, Leo (wife Olga).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice. A celebration of Geoff Osol’s life will be held at a later date (TBD).