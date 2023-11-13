 Obituary: George Bedard, 1944-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 13, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: George Bedard, 1944-2023 

Self-employed land surveyor and realtor was an advocate for the community and its citizens, particularly farmers

Published November 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge George Bedard - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • George Bedard

George Eugene Bedard of Hinesburg, Vt., died on November 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease, at the age of 79. George was born in 1944 in St. Johnsbury to Robert W. and Yvonne L. Bedard and was the eldest of six children.

He first attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1962, and then enrolled at Saint Michael's College, where he started to pursue a degree in medicine. George put his studies on pause when he enlisted with the U.S. Army in the First Cavalry, Armored Division, Artillery Survey, and served in Vietnam. He returned home after an honorable discharge and completed his higher education with a B.S. in business administration at the University of Vermont. It was there that he met his future wife, Janis Peplau.

George was self-employed as a land surveyor and a realtor for decades and was very active in lending his expertise in any scenario where it could help people with their questions about their land. He served on the local planning commission for more than 20 years as an advocate for the community and its citizens, particularly farmers.

Family meant the world to George, and he took great pride in his children and his grandchildren. Across multiple states (and occasionally the international date line), he and his siblings maintained close and supportive relationships, including through a weekly Zoom call in recent years that he looked forward to all week. He could often be found manning the grill at any cookout, even if it wasn't his own. George was always happy to flip burgers and spin a tale or two to those who would pass by.

George passed peacefully at the McLure Miller Respite House in a sun-warmed room, surrounded by his children and his wife of 52 years. George was preceded in death by his parents. George is survived by his wife, Janis; their four children, Melanie, Joseph (Margaret), Benjamin (Megan) and Christiana; his four grandchildren, Lucian, Addison, Renee and Orion; and his five siblings, Joann Jurentkuff (Darwin), Marie Hagan, Rachel Perry (Carl), Elizabeth and John. He is also loved and remembered fondly by his international "kids" Magnus Halberg (Sweden), Tobias Toyberg-Franzen (Sweden), Martin Wesley-Holand (Norway), Josua Burkhart (Switzerland), Nik Weigelt (Switzerland) and Natascha Oberli (Switzerland), as well as many other shorter-term exchange students over the past 30-plus years.

His family would like to thank the wonderful people at UVM Home Health & Hospice, especially case manager-turned-friend Judy Johnson. George had an incredible team providing for his care over the past seven months, and his family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the LNAs, nurses, Dr. Nancy Long, and the staff and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation