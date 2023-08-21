 Obituary: George H. Shaw, 1939-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 21, 2023

Obituary: George H. Shaw, 1939-2023 

Passionate athlete and coach cherished memories of water-skiing on Lake Champlain

Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 21, 2023 at 7:02 p.m.

George H. Shaw
  • Courtesy
  • George H. Shaw

George H. Shaw (“the Silver Fox”) passed away at the age of 84. He suffered a brief illness and died under hospice comfort care. George was born on February 16, 1939, in Hanover, N.H. He was the son of the late Richard H. Shaw of Denver, Colo., and the late Janet H. Shaw of Burlington, Vt. George is survived by his brothers, Clarkson Shaw, Richard H. Shaw Jr. and Casey R. Shaw. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence (Dolly) Wisener. George is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

George’s family wishes to express thanks to Kristi Owens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she assisted George with his desire to “escape” assisted living and return to his condominium at Heatheridge. Her loving spirit, sense of humor and special care made his decline much more bearable for him and those who loved him.

George graduated from Vermont Academy and attended Colorado State University. He also spent two years in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., and Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

George’s passions in life were a variety of athletics including baseball, track, golf, water-skiing and tennis. He excelled at all athletic endeavors. He was a beautiful snow skier, swooping and darting through the bumps, doing artful airplane turns. During the 1970s he graduated from skiing to become an accomplished Colorado state champion motorcross racer. His oldest nephew, Tony Shaw, grew up watching him race. Other nephews could not keep up with George when riding mountain bikes.

Some of his fondest memories were as a high school and college tennis coach, ski instructor at Bolton Valley, Vt., and water-skiing on Lake Champlain.

George’s ashes will be returned to Vermont, and a service with family will be held on September 9, 2023. He will be interred in the family mausoleum, next to his sister, Dolly, at Lakeside Cemetery in Burlington, Vt.

A memorial celebration of George’s life in Denver will be announced at a later date.

