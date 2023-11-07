Obituary: George Roland, 1946-2023 

Courtesy

George Roland, 1946-2023

George Roland passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born in 1946 in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to parents George and Flora Roland. He graduated from Mount Assumption Institute in 1964 and Plattsburgh State in 1969. He was proud to have been educated in the ’60s. He moved to Burlington in 1971. He was a man of habit and routine, going to favorite eateries from Nectar’s to Penny Cluse on Sunday mornings for the tofu scrambler. He treated his family there for a 2018 reunion, and he was one of the customers interviewed upon the restaurant’s closing.Friends remember him as a walking encyclopedia on sports trivia, and he loved walking everywhere. In 2005, he received recognition from Burlington Parks & Recreation for being commissioner and statistician of the Oldie-but-Goodie Basketball League. As a vegetarian and passionate animal rights advocate, he greatly mourned the passing of his beloved cat, Babbybel, who passed away in 2018. His work at the Ethan Allen Club allowed him time to pursue his love for reading about philosophy, world religions, sports, movies and music and writing fiction. A true Trekkie, he had collected every original “Star Trek” episode on VHS and “The Next Generation” on DVD.He leaves behind his partner and best friend, Jenn Dobos; his four sisters, Lorraine of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Susan of Rutland, Vt.; Diane (Mike) Carter of Corvallis, Ore.; and Julie of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Chuck of Los Angeles, Calif., and Rick of Daytona Beach, Fla.; two nephews and a niece, Christopher (Alia) Bishop in Austin, Texas; Jordan (Lynn) Roland in White Plains, N.Y.; and Sarah (Caleb) Hollingsworth in Salem, Ore.; and three grand-nephews, Carter Hollingsworth, Turner Bishop and Parker Roland. Additionally, he leaves several cousins, including Al Bedard and Kathy Yandow, and his friend Bob Winkler. Donations in his memory can be made to Alley Cat Rescue (saveacat.org), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (support.peta.org) or the ASPCA (aspca.org). Memories can be shared online at mykeeper.com/profile/georgeroland. Lastly, enjoy a vegetarian meal in his honor.