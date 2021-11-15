Obituary: Georgia (Roy) Eustis, 1932-2021 

Georgia (Roy) Eustis, 89, died on November 6, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. She was born in Cambridge, Mass., the only child of Theodore and Muriel Roy, who met while performing for Ziegfeld’s Follies.

Georgia was renowned for her musical talent, her imagination, her entertaining prowess, her amazing writing ability and her steadfast loyalty to friends throughout her life. Her incredible zest for life, curiosity and learning were hallmarks. She lived a full life and never lost her wonder.

She attended Chapel Hill Boarding School and studied classical piano during her formative years. At 18, she won the International Young Artists award, which won her admittance to Julliard. Feeling that she did not want to pursue piano professionally, she instead attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, where she met her future husband, Arthur G. Eustis, from Waterville, Maine. She was a member of Sigma Kappa and the Colbyettes, an a cappella group for whom she did most of the arrangements.

She and Arthur were married in 1954 and moved to Chicago, Ill., when he became Midwest district salesman for Hathaway Shirts, the company he worked for until his death in 1974. The years spent in Chicago were some of her happiest, and the friends made there remained friends throughout her life. They welcomed four daughters there before moving to New York, when Arthur was made vice president of sales. Living in Larchmont, they welcomed a son through adoption in 1962. That was also the year the family starting spending summers in Maine at a camp on East Pond, a time of year and place the family treasured for the next 40 years

In New York, Georgia became very active in St. James the Less Church in the choir, in the vestry and teaching Sunday School. Her Episcopal faith was a vital part of her life and one that gave her great strength in good times and bad. She became a Girl Scout leader when her girls were old enough to join. Somehow, she also found time to earn a degree from Columbia in Japanese literature!

A good company wife, she excelled at entertaining the many salesmen and buyers who worked with Arthur. She and Arthur were also famous for their theme costume parties (“Come as your favorite sport,” “Come as your favorite song”). As she never had a birthday party growing up, she outdid herself putting on themed and costume parties for her children’s birthdays. Once the children were older, she started teaching at a preschool attended by many children of UN diplomats, where her imagination was welcomed.

Upon Arthur’s early death in 1974, she moved the family to Falmouth, Maine, and continued working in preschool there. After a few years, she received divine inspiration to become a nurse. So, after attending nursing school full time while raising four children still at home, she became an RN — just weeks before her 50th birthday! She nursed in both Maine and Florida until she retired at age 62, when she moved to Florida full time. After retiring, she taught practical nursing in Florida and continued teaching in Albuquerque, N.M., until age 85.

In 2016, Georgia moved to Vermont, where she lived the remainder of her life.

Georgia was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Arthur; and her infant daughter Paula; as well as other family members. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly (William) Rockwood, Lisanne Eustis and Melinda (Perry) Williams; and her son, Galen Eustis. She also leaves two grandsons, Josh (Hannah) Eustis and Jake (Jordan Harvey) Eustis. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Jon Eustis (Paula); nieces and nephews; and their families.

Per Georgia’s wishes, services will be private.

As Georgia was a three-time survivor of cancer, donations in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Elmwood-Meunier is in charge of the services.