Obituary: Gerald Michael Libuda, 1948-2023 

Gerald Michael Libuda

Gerald Michael “Jerry” Libuda, 74, of South Ryegate, Vt., died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His death was the result of a hemorrhagic stroke on March 14, 2023.



Jerry was born on August 24, 1948, at Springfield Hospital, the son of John and Margaret (Rock) Libuda of Ludlow, Vt. He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, earned an associate degree at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vt. and a business degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt.

He married Linda Johnson in 1971, and they made their home in Burlington. He joined the Vermont Air National Guard and worked at the base in avionics for 35 years. After retiring, Jerry and Linda moved to South Ryegate to care for her parents and eventually took their place on the Johnson homestead.



Jerry enjoyed a life full of outdoor sports and travel. He bicycled the bike paths in Burlington and the trails near Ryegate. He was an avid fisherman for years, with trips to Lake Ontario, and he was a successful hunter from his teen years into his 70s. He especially enjoyed his rifle season in Ludlow with his family. He loved to travel, and the Air Guard took him to many foreign and domestic bases. Vacation trips with Linda to western United States turned into yearly trips to Las Vegas, Nev., where fine dining was his favorite activity. His love of classic cars brought him to join CARZ and attend car shows in the summer.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda (Johnson) Libuda; his sister-in-law Janis Conger (William) in Calif.; his sister-in-law Valerie Kim Morrison (Alan) in S.C.; his sister-in-law Judy Libuda of Ludlow, Vt.; his nephew Peter Libuda (Jennifer) and their three children, White River Junction, Vt.; his niece MaryBeth Martin (Barry) and their two children, Ludlow, Vt.; his nephew Christopher Cassady (Stephanie) and their two children in Calif.; and his niece Jessica Nash (Darren) and their two children in Calif.



He is predeceased by his parents; his brother Raymond Libuda; his young nephew Patrick Libuda; all his aunts and uncles and his in-laws, G. Robert and Irene Johnson.



Memorial donations can be made in Jerry’s name to either of the following: Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH, 03561, or Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Jack Byrne Center, One Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH, 03756.



There will be a graveside service at Jefferson Hill Cemetery, Newbury, Vt., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Melissa Gould as celebrant. After the ceremony, family and friends are welcome to gather at his home in South Ryegate, Vt.



To offer the family an online condolence, please visit rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.