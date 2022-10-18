Obituary: Gerard Malavenda, 1956-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gerard Malavenda

Gerard Malavenda, 65, tragically passed away on October 15, 2022. An accomplished and seasoned bicyclist, Gerry had set out on a glorious Vermont day for a ride that would unfortunately be his last. Gerry had many lifelong friendships, stemming from high school, college and his career. Those who knew him well would tell you that you could always count on Gerry to be irreverent! As a devout Catholic, Gerry found peace in attending Mass.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Catherine Malavenda, and his brother, Russell Malavenda Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his many friends, notably Beth, with whom he spoke daily. Survivors include Maureen and Harry Locker of Williston, Jack Locker of Burlington, and many cousins and extended family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Family Parish in Essex Junction at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 25, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry’s name may be made to the Richard Tom Foundation, an organization which promotes safe cycling and driving. richardtomfoundation.com/donate.