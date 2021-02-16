 Obituary: Glade P. Taylor, 1995-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 16, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Glade P. Taylor, 1995-2021 

Essex resident was an Eagle Scout and Army member who will be remembered for his sense of humor

click to enlarge Glade Taylor - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Glade Taylor

Glade P. Taylor was the beloved son of Deborah Thomsen-Taylor and Glade M. Taylor and the treasured brother of Moira and Myles Taylor. He was the grandson of Harold and Ruth Taylor and John Thomsen and the late Sharon Thomsen. He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Glade had hundreds of friends all over the country.

Glade was one of triplets. The bond "MGM" shared is still strong and will last forever. He was born in Portland, Maine, and grew up in Essex, Vt. Glade could be described as “an event.” He was hysterically funny. He could make anyone laugh, whether it was appropriate or not. He will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor. We will continue to smile as we remember his “Glade-isms.”

He was an Eagle Scout. We hope that if you are ever hiking at Indian Brook in Essex you will see his trail maps in the parking areas and notice the arrow trail blazes on the outer loops. After briefly attending Auburn University, Glade enlisted in the Army. He was a member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion and was Airborne qualified. When asked how someone with a tremendous fear of heights could jump out of a plane, he replied with his typical wit: “Well, they don’t really give you a choice when they push you out of the back of the plane.” We are sure Glade kept many Rangers entertained on long ruck marches and when he was required to play “the Hostage” in different scenarios.

Glade was one of the most interesting individuals on this Earth. Glade loved history, detective novels and grilling ribs. He had a love of music and introduced his friends and family to many new genres. He loved Wes Anderson films, old Jacques Cousteau documentaries, Land Rovers, hunting and the great outdoors. One of the best things about Glade was his eclectic fashion sense. He could rock a '70s disco shirt and his favorite Timberlands with a vintage hat and a crazy coat.

The family would like to thank the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center, particularly Toby, Jenn and Dr. Gerety, for their kindness and compassion in caring for Glade. Glade was an organ donor. While we mourn the loss of him, we are joyful that several families have been given the gift of life.

There will be no services. Instead, we ask you to put on your zaniest shirt, play your favorite music, crack a cold one, and laugh with your friends and family. Glade would not want us to be sad; he would want us living our lives to the fullest. Should you have a great story or picture of Glade, please send it to our family. It will bring us joy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boy Scouts of America, specifically the Vermont Green Mountain Council, or to the American Red Cross, which helps active-duty service members get home to their families in times of need.

