 Obituary: Glenn Gannon, 1956-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 17, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Glenn Gannon, 1956-2023 

East Montpelier man loved hunting and fishing and wanted others to appreciate the outdoors as much as he did

Published February 17, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Glenn Gannon - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Glenn Gannon

Glenn Gannon 66, of East Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack, at his home on February 10, 2023.

Glenn graduated from Norwich University in 1979, where he met his wife, Robin Bickford Gannon. They loved vacations on Cape Cod and watching the sunset together at the beach. They were married for 44 years.

Glenn taught physical education at East Montpelier Elementary and driver’s education throughout Vermont. He was active in his community — teaching, coaching, refereeing, or just cheering from the sidelines. It filled his heart to watch his daughters and grandsons play hockey. His love of sports came from his father, Spike.

Besides family, Glenn’s passions were hunting and fishing. He instilled those traits in his family and within a young man he mentored, named Jake Storey.

Glenn showed his love through cooking, just like his mother, Margery Nelson Gannon. Every family gathering had food at the center. He always talked about wanting to turn his whole lawn into a garden.

Glenn was a man of many words. He would engage in conversation with anyone. He was very proud of his family and loved to talk about them. Glenn is survived by his wife, Robin; his daughters, Jennifer Nance and Brooke Small; his in-laws, Clarice and David Bickford; three brothers, Gary, Geoff and David Gannon; his son-in-laws, BT Nance and Justin Small; and his three grandchildren, Nathan Nance, Samuel Nance and Sadie Small.

Glenn’s family will be hosting a celebration of life this spring.

The family sends its deepest gratitude to the firefighters and EMTs in East Montpelier for their quick response and valiant efforts.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Green Mountain Camp Conservation Endowment Fund. Glenn loved being a counselor at Buck Lake and having his grandson attend. He would love for others to have the opportunity to learn to love and appreciate the outdoors as he did.

Checks for scholarships can be made payable to GMCC, VT Fish and Wildlife Dept., 1 National Life Dr., Davis 2, Montpelier, VT, 05620-3702.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation