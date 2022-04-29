 Obituary: Glenn Sautter, 1944-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 29, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Glenn Sautter, 1944-2022 

Talented stylist and salon owner was a "peaceful warrior" who relished life

click to enlarge Glenn Sautter - MATTHEW THORSEN
  • Matthew Thorsen
  • Glenn Sautter
Glenn Sautter passed away on April 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt. His two-year fight with a rare disease known as corticobasal degeneration never kept him from living each day with the spirit he brought through his ever-present smile. His smile simply said, "I love life, and I love you." Those who knew Glenn and his battle with this disease often referred to him as a peaceful warrior. Indeed, he was!

Harry Augusta Sautter and Henrietta Dunn gave birth to Glenn in Philadelphia. Pa. He graduated from high school at Upper Mooreland High in Willow Grove. Glenn was voted best artist, best dancer and best dresser by his peers.

Glenn attended Wilford Beauty Academy. He graduated as a standout talent and soon went on to be named among the top 10 hairdressers in the area by Philadelphia magazine. Glenn started several successful businesses. His first was outside Philadelphia, and it grew into a large, full-service salon that brought clients from all over the tristate area. His next several businesses were founded in Vermont, where he moved with his family in the late ’80s. Salon Salon in Stowe and the Men’s Room in Burlington are still in high demand as his daughter, granddaughter and daughter-in-law carry forward his legacy.
Glenn was an incredible father, grandfather, uncle, brother and partner. He always provided the loving support his four kids and four grandchildren needed, but he also knew how to scare the daylights out of them with countless adrenaline-fueled roller-coaster rides and horror movies at his favorite theme parks and theaters. Glenn really enjoyed traveling and relished in sharing his experiences with all those he loved.

Glenn is survived by his dedicated partner, David Morrill, and his loving sister Susan Sautter. He was a proud father of three sons and a daughter: David, Bryan, Eric and Jennifer. Equally loved were his grandchildren: Sage and Zoe Ruffle, and Cole and Dylan Sautter.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be announced along with the location at a later date. His ashes will be divided among loved ones and spread accordingly in each one’s special way. One such event is planned by his sister Susan, who intends to return Glenn’s ashes to Pennsylvania to the cemetery plot where his dad, mom and brother Harry Albert Sautter lie. In lieu of flowers, please help with research efforts for corticobasal degeneration and donate to the PSP and CBD Foundation at pspcbdfoundation.org

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

More Obituaries »

About the Artist

Matthew Thorsen

Matthew Thorsen

Bio:
 Matthew Thorsen was a photographer for Seven Days 1995-2018. Read all about his life and work here.

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation