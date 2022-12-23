Obituary: Gloria Jean Abatiell, 1932-2022 

click to enlarge Gloria Jean Abatiell

Gloria Jean (Pratico) Abatiell, 90, of Rutland, Vt., died peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her five children, their spouses and many grandchildren.

Gloria was born on February 17, 1932, in Rutland, Vt., to Natale and Catherine (Fucci) Pratico, who immigrated to Rutland from southern Italy at a young age. Gloria grew up with her six siblings in the Italian American community in Rutland. For over 60 years, the Pratico family was known for operating Pratico’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, next door to Gloria’s childhood home. As the youngest, she outlived her four brothers and two sisters and missed them dearly later in life. Having survived the Great Depression, WWII, the 1970s and everything in between, the seven Pratico siblings are back together again.

Gloria graduated from Rutland High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Clement Abatiell, on June 5, 1954. They spent 59 loving years together, raising their five children at 100 Oak Street and smothering their 12 grandchildren with affection for years to follow. In addition to raising five children, Gloria was well known throughout Rutland for the 20-plus years that she worked for First Vermont Bank. She made many lifelong friends from her bank community.

Gloria cherished her summer vacations with Clem in Maine and her many winter seasons in Naples, Fla. Some of her best memories were with old and new friends in Florida. They loved to visit their children in Burlington, Mass., and Maine. However, Gloria did not need to go far to be happy. She found comfort going for fall foliage drives, outings to Manchester, and frequenting garage and estate sales with her lifelong Rutland friends. Wherever Gloria went, a good bargain created a big smile.

Although she had many interests, nothing compared to the love she had for her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than cramming as many loved ones as possible into her small kitchen and spoiling them with endless servings of sauce, meatballs and sweet treats for the kids. Her joy of providing for those she loved sustained her throughout her life. She treated everyone with the same love and affection, whether merely a stranger or lifelong friend.



After Clem’s passing, she spent the final chapter of her life in the Maples Senior Living community, where she was a source of joy for all, flooding the halls with holiday decorations, playing cards and socializing on the porch while spending time with her dear friends.

Her smile, words, and endless love for her family and friends will inspire and guide us forever. With a name like Glo, she was destined to light up every space she entered — and she did.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Clement J. Abatiell, and her beloved grandson, Cameron L. Abatiell.

She leaves her five children: Tina A. Gallagher (Jack) of Jericho, Vt.; Lisa A. Hauenstein (John) of Charlotte, Vt.; Lori A. Smith (Matthew) of Shelburne, Vt.; Marc C. Abatiell (Jenny) of Newburyport, Mass.; and Larry Abatiell (Erica Giovanniello) of Newmarket, N.H.; and her 11 grandchildren (and their spouses): Evan, Andrew and Connor Gallagher; Audra, Greg and Alex Socinski; Cassie Nunnally and AnnaClare Smith; Taylor and Jess Abatiell; and Chad Abatiell. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

The Abatiell family wishes to thank the staff at Maples Senior Living and all of Gloria's dear friends there, as well as Dr. Peter Hogenkamp and the amazing staff and nurses at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name can be made to Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701, in support of the Palliative Care Comfort Suites. In addition, notes of laughter and remembrances can be sent to Tina Gallagher, 5 Lee River Rd., Jericho, VT 05465.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vt., with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. There will be no visiting hours.

A burial will be held in spring/summer 2023 at Calvary Cemetery in Rutland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.