Obituary: Graham Bauerle, 1947-2023 

Graham Bauerle

Graham Williamson Bauerle of Cambridge, Vt., died on April 17, 2023, age 75. He was surrounded by family at his home, Pumpkin Harbor Farm. Born in Philadelphia on May 21, 1947, Graham was the son of Dr. B. Graham Bauerle and Babette Diehl Bauerle.





Graham served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1970 as a linguist and traffic analyst,with foreign tours in Ethiopia and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his active-duty service.





After Vietnam, Graham graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973 with a BA with honors in Latin and Greek languages. Graham won the Jasper Yeates Brinton award for sight-reading Greek during his senior year at Penn. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.





During his long career, Graham worked for several major corporations as a financial analyst and cost accountant. He retired from GE Healthcare in 2012. While retired, Graham continued teaching finance and accounting courses at the Community College of Vermont and several local colleges, where he was pleased to find a captive audience for his jokes.





Graham was a member of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1974 to 1979. He was also a member of the Savoy Company and the Sons of the Revolution. Graham loved music and enjoyed canoeing on the Green River Reservoir.





Graham leaves his wife, Annette; son Harold Bauerle and his wife, Patricia Bauerle, of Colchester, Vt.; son Graham Bauerle, his wife, Brighid Bauerle, and their children, Annette and Michael, of Chicago, Ill.; and daughter Elizabeth Arensmann, her husband, Nicholas Arensmann, and their daughter, Eleanor, of Chicago, Ill. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne Babette (BeBe) Carnwath, and her family of Wilmington, Del; and several cousins.





Graham was predeceased by his parents and his baby brother, Christopher Lueders Bauerle.



