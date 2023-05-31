Obituary: Gregory Supernovich, 1948-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gregory Supernovich

Gregory “Greg” Supernovich peacefully transitioned on to the afterlife around 9 a.m. on May 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family in Springfield, Vt. Greg was a professor at Castleton University, community organizer, writer and world traveler. He leaves behind his two sons, Isaac Supernovich and Jonah Supernovich; as well as his former wife, Patricia "Pat" D’Andrea; and his siblings, Nanette Gregory, Jamie McClave and Paul Super.

Greg was born on February 11, 1948, in McKeesport, Pa. He attended Rutgers University and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He graduated from Boston University with a master’s in broadcast journalism in 1980, and he stayed in the Boston area and worked in journalism. He met Pat working at the EPA, and the couple moved to Middlebury, Vt., in 1990. He began teaching as an adjunct English professor at Castleton in 1991, where he taught for 30 years. In 1993, he was outraged by war in Yugoslavia and the genocide against the Bosnian people. He joined Samuel Fogel as a key organizer of the Coalition to Halt Genocide, an organization of 30 volunteers who helped resettle nearly 100 Bosnian refugees in the Middlebury area. In 2014, he self-published a romance novel, Atlantic LoveSong. Greg was a world traveler and visited 20 countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2015, he lived in Thailand and taught English at Burapha University.



A celebration of life will be held for Greg in Middlebury in late August or early September. Those who are interested in attending should contact his son by email at [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amnesty International to help create a more peaceful and loving world, just like Greg imagined, at donate.amnestyusa.org. A full obituary of Greg’s life can be found at davismemorialchapel.net.

