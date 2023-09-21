 Obituary: Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller, 1944-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 21, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller, 1944-2023 

Family remembers their beloved Holly

Published September 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 21, 2023 at 2:23 p.m.

Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller
Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller, 79, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements for Holly are incomplete at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Service, South Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation