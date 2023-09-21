Obituary: Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller, 1944-2023 

Courtesy

Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller

Harlaine “Holly” D. Miller, 79, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements for Holly are incomplete at this time and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Service, South Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit readyfuneral.com.