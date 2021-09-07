Obituary: Harold B. "Chubby" Moran, 1927-2021 

SEVEN DAYS

Harold B. “Chubby” Moran, 93, of Shelburne, Vt., died on September 1, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness. He was born on December 9, 1927, the son of Mayor J. Edward and Laura (Brisson) Moran.

Chub’s entrance into this world was quite fortuitous. After the great flood of 1927, and a refusal by his mother to cross the Winooski River on a pontoon bridge to reach the Fanny Allen Hospital, Chub was the first baby born in the new DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington. His Cathedral High School yearbook described him in verse: “A mischievous lad is he, a master of all rascality.” This proved to be an apt summary of his youthful adventures growing up in Burlington and the fun he had with family and friends throughout the years.

Chub was a graduate of Saint Michael's College and a Navy veteran. He was a financial administrator who worked in that capacity with Burlington hospitals and housing entities, local businesses, and benevolent organizations throughout his career.

He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Florence (Laramee), on August 12, 1950. Flo and Chub were avid antique collectors and frequented many weekend auctions. They loved entertaining friends at their camp in North Duxbury, sitting around their oak kitchen table lit by the warm glow of gas lights, telling stories about their earlier escapades and laughing well into the night. They delighted in hosting many Moran and Laramee family picnics at camp and at their home in North Ferrisburgh. Every year they looked forward to spending a few weeks in the summer in Rhode Island with their former Cathedral classmates.

Chub enjoyed the mountains, lakes and back roads of Vermont. When we all thought we were lost on marathon car rides, Chub always knew exactly where we were and where we would end up. He was a proud member of the North Duxbury Shamrock Club, an avid hunter, ice fisherman and golfer. He was a memory keeper of old Burlington neighborhoods, people and their histories.

He took great joy in his grandchildren and delighted them with wheelbarrow rides, country fairs, parades and a collection of personal stories that live on today. To them, “Chub” Moran is a legend: an amazing grandfather, a great New York Yankees fan and one of the best storytellers you will ever meet.

Chub was predeceased by his beloved wife, Flo, after 68 years of marriage in 2018, and his youngest son, Daniel, in May of this year. He was also predeceased by his sisters and their husbands, Lorraine Moran, Kae and Jim Fitzpatrick, Janice and Bill Fitzgerald; Flo’s siblings; and his beloved Boston terriers and English bulldogs.

He is survived by three children, Sean, Karen (Lafayette) and Tim; and daughter-in-law Ceal Moran; as well as by cherished grandchildren and their families: Ed Lafayette, wife Sarah and Jillian; Daniel Lafayette, wife Chelsea and Taylor; Melissa Moran and partner Adam; Tim Moran, partner Misty, Christian and Ava; and Matt Moran and wife Miriam. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and friends.

We are forever grateful to our brother Sean, who took such good care of Dad and Mom in their final years. We are comforted to know that Chub has reunited with Flo and Daniel and all his family and friends who have passed.

There will be no services at this time; Chub and Flo will be buried together at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.

Chub was recognized for collecting over 1 million soda can tabs to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Those who would like to make a contribution in his honor can go online at rmhcvt.org/heartsofthehouse or send to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 16 S. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.