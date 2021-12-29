Obituary: Harold Harvey, 1941-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Harold Harvey

Harold "Buddy" E. Harvey died peacefully on December 24, 2021, with his daughter by his side and in the caring hands of the Green Mountain Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, Vt.

Harold was born on July 9, 1941, to George H. Harvey Sr. and Anna (Farr) Harvey in Richmond, Vt. He graduated from Richmond High School and the University of Vermont.

After his four children were born, he graduated from UVM, working nights while attending day classes. He was proud to be a computer programmer and worked for IBM for 25 years until his retirement.

Harold was active with the Williston Little League as a coach and was instrumental with creating and maintaining the Brennan Ball Field in Williston. He was an avid snowmobiler and active with local snowmobile clubs and as a county director for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, participating in many ride-ins throughout the state and working on clearing trails and building bridges. He was the compiler of the first map of snowmobile trails for the state of Vermont. Upon retirement, he started a turkey-growing business, which he operated for about 14 years.

Having a camp was a lifelong dream for him, and in 1980 Ye Stagger Inn (aka the “Don’t Eat Yellow Snow” camp) became a reality. He will be remembered by many as the fun-loving host in his beloved camp in Averill. Camp was an open house for family parties, progressive dinners, snowmobile weekends, bonfires, lost and cold snowmobilers in need of help, and his annual camp cookouts. He was the camp’s official Bacon Chef.

His family was nearest and dearest to his heart and included his much-loved dogs, faithful companions who would ride shotgun.

He is survived by his children, Anthony Harvey (Penny) of Monkton, Dawn Marland (partner Michael Felber Sr.) of Richmond, Cynthia Epinette (Richard) of Glover, and Susan Jones (Bruce) of Aroda, Va.; stepdaughters Jessica Cermola (partner Wayne Long) of Springfield and Julie Cermola of Bellows Falls; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He felt fortunate to be a part of the lives of his grandchildren as they were growing up and had close relationships with granddaughters Heather Blanchette, Amy Alexander and Sarah Blindow; grandsons Charlie Epinette and Danny Epinette; and stepgrandson Anthony Mitchell.

He is also survived by his sister Claire Streeter (John) of Windham, Maine; brothers Seward Harvey (Ida) of Richmond and Philip Harvey (Leta Rae) of Bushnell, Fla.; sister-in-law Mary Harvey of Richmond; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children Bea Harvey of Williston and former wife Jeanette Harvey of Bellows Falls.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers George Harvey Sr. and James Harvey; his sisters Rebecca Boiney and Alice Robertson; stepgrandson Mark Marland Jr.; and stepdaughter Jennifer Cermola.

His family would like to thank Green Mountain Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for the care and support they provided our father over the past few years. A special thank-you to Bea Harvey, who remained a constant presence in his life and went above and beyond to provide comfort, care and support to our father.

Funeral services will be held on December 31, 2021, 11 a.m., at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction. A celebration of life is planned to be held in the spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Rd., Suite 40, Williston VT 05495, or the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403.