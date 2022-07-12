Obituary: Harry Clark, 1949-2022 

click to enlarge
Harry Gilbert DeLavere Clark III of Burlington, Vt., died suddenly on June 24, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on March 30, 1949, to Harry Gilbert DeLavere and Bernice Rich Clark.
Harry graduated from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, Conn., in 1967. His first occupation was as a mechanic for the City of New Haven Police Department. He then graduated from the police academy and worked as a police officer for the New Haven Housing Authority and then for the City of New Haven Police Department in New Haven, Conn. In Harry’s second career, he drove tractor-trailer trucks. He first drove long haul while living in Arizona and then locally once he moved to Vermont. Harry’s final career was with the University of Vermont Medical Center, beginning in 1999 until his retirement in 2018. At his time of retirement, he was a senior videoconferencing engineer.
Survivors include his spouse, Sharie Elrick of Burlington, Vt.; and two daughters, Dana Pustinger (Rich) of East Otis, Mass., and Stayce Dougherty (Bill) of Southwick, Mass. He also leaves two sisters, Geraldine Terninko of Southington, Conn., and Sandy Kaliscak (John) of Brooksville, Fla. He leaves one grandchild, Bradley Pustinger of East Otis, Mass.; two nieces, Michelle Terninko of Southington, Conn., and Charlene Walters of Charlotte, N.C.; one nephew, Daniel Terninko of Southington, Conn.; and several cousins. His beloved dog Ainsley and cat Lizzy also survive him. He is also remembered by many friends and colleagues, especially those in his hockey and flying clubs.
A day of remembrance will be held at Mt. Philo State Park on Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403, or hsccvt.org
.
Full obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com/obituaries/Harry-Gilbert-DeLavere-Clark-III?obId=25324871#/celebrationWall
.