Obituary: Heidi H. Hoffecker, 1968-2021 

Heidi Hoffecker

Heidi H. Hoffecker, 53, of East Calais, Vt., died on July 25, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Lebanon, N,H. Heidi’s life partner, Chris Harvey; members of her family including her sisters, Elizabeth Hoffecker and Ruth Hoffecker; and many friends from near and far closely accompanied her during the last days leading up to her peaceful passing.

Heidi was born on May 14, 1968, in Danville, Pa., to her parents, Susan V. Hill and George H. Hoffecker. She was raised in a warm and loving family, which included her grandparents, Don and Jean Hill; and her aunt and uncle, Molly and Steve Lyman. Heidi attended Virginia Commonwealth University and graduated with honors in 1990. She worked as a social worker with children and families for many years in Pennsylvania and was a devoted mother to her two children, River W. Bond and Sierra I. Bond.

Heidi realized a long-held dream by moving with her family to Vermont in 2007. Heidi continued advocating for children as a social worker and as a teacher at the Wellspring School in Tunbridge and Spaulding High School in Barre, where she was well loved for her gentle and attentive nature. She had her own preschool for a time, which was her heart’s delight.

Heidi exemplified the ideal of “unconditional love” and was a source of inspiration to all those who were part of her life. Her time with us was a living picture of the meaning of love in this world.

Should you have an interest, donations to the White Light Foundation (twiddlemusic.com/white-light) in honor of Heidi would be fitting and most welcome.