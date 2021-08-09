 Obituary: Heidi H. Hoffecker, 1968-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Heidi H. Hoffecker, 1968-2021 

Social worker and teacher exemplified the ideal of “unconditional love”

click to enlarge Heidi Hoffecker - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Heidi Hoffecker

Heidi H. Hoffecker, 53, of East Calais, Vt., died on July 25, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Lebanon, N,H. Heidi’s life partner, Chris Harvey; members of her family including her sisters, Elizabeth Hoffecker and Ruth Hoffecker; and many friends from near and far closely accompanied her during the last days leading up to her peaceful passing.

Heidi was born on May 14, 1968, in Danville, Pa., to her parents, Susan V. Hill and George H. Hoffecker. She was raised in a warm and loving family, which included her grandparents, Don and Jean Hill; and her aunt and uncle, Molly and Steve Lyman. Heidi attended Virginia Commonwealth University and graduated with honors in 1990. She worked as a social worker with children and families for many years in Pennsylvania and was a devoted mother to her two children, River W. Bond and Sierra I. Bond.

Heidi realized a long-held dream by moving with her family to Vermont in 2007. Heidi continued advocating for children as a social worker and as a teacher at the Wellspring School in Tunbridge and Spaulding High School in Barre, where she was well loved for her gentle and attentive nature. She had her own preschool for a time, which was her heart’s delight.

Heidi exemplified the ideal of “unconditional love” and was a source of inspiration to all those who were part of her life. Her time with us was a living picture of the meaning of love in this world.

Should you have an interest, donations to the White Light Foundation (twiddlemusic.com/white-light) in honor of Heidi would be fitting and most welcome.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Winooski Cleaner Charged With Scamming COVID-19 Business Relief Program
Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17
Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Report: ‘Good Old Boy’ Network Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation