Obituary: Helen Emma Salvas, 1931-2022 

Helen Salvas

Helen Emma Salvas, 90, passed away on February 4, 2022, at Allen Harbor.



Helen was born on June 2, 1931, in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Walter Stoddard and Bertha (Miller).

Helen taught elementary grades in the Burlington School District. Most of her time with the BSD was at the C.P. Smith Elementary School, the Ira Allen School and the Champlain School. She retired from the BED in 1991.

Helen had an unwavering commitment to her love for God and to her faith. Helen lived her faith daily. Helen loved to attend weekly church services, and one of her greatest joys was a trip to the Holy Land, where she was baptized in the Jordan River and reborn as a result.

Helen also traveled to many places in retirement, visiting, among others, England, Denmark, Sweden and Guatemala. She came out of retirement to teach at the Christian school formed by her church, Church of the Rock in St. Albans, Vt.

She loved spending her summers in her camper, which was located at the Maple Grove Campground in Fairfax, Vt., entertaining friends and family. In the winter, she would travel to Lincoln City in Oregon, where she had a condo to spend time with her daughter, Crystal, and her grandchildren.

Helen had a love of geology and astronomy, which brought her to places like Carlsbad Caverns, Yellowstone National Park and Cape Canaveral. She also loved to hike in the Green Mountains and the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She was absolutely fascinated by the Apollo project to bring a man to the moon. When man first landed on the moon, she was ecstatic. She always made sure there was time for some study of the celestial bodies for her elementary school students.

Helen loved her family fiercely and was an amazing great-grandmother. She also loved the schoolchildren she taught for decades. She was always thrilled when she was unexpectedly approached by an adult, who had previously been her student, with the greeting, "Mrs. Salvas, Mrs. Salvas!"

Helen's bright blue eyes and beautiful smile always lit up a room and brought joy to all who knew her. Helen's adventurous, independent and loving spirit lives on in all who had the honor, and privilege, of knowing her.

She is survived by her child Crystal Salvas-Yenycich of Oregon; her grandchildren, Brydie Cleveland and Arien Salvas; her great-grandchildren, Makayla, James, Joseph, CJ, Maria and Lexi; and her great-great-grandson, Mason.

She is predeceased by her parents, Walter Stoddard and Bertha Inez Miller Stoddard; son, Wayne Salvas, and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Salvas; grandson Cyrus Salvas; and sister Betty Martin. Helen was also predeceased by several family dogs, for whom she had a special place in her heart.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at the Church of the Rock, located on Route 104 in St. Albans, Vt., at 11 a.m. on June 4, 2022.

Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to the animal rescue of your choice.