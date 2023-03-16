 Obituary: Helen Margaret Place, 1941-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 16, 2023

Obituary: Helen Margaret Place, 1941-2023 

Jericho woman was a lifelong athlete

  Helen Margaret Place

Helen Margaret Place, 81, of Snowflake Dr., Jericho, Vt., died on March 11, 2023, following a long illness. She was born on May 24, 1941, to Clark and Edith Kocher Patton of Stull Pennsylvania. On February 11, 1967 she married Ronald J. Place in the United Methodist church in Tunkhannock, Pa.

Helen was a lifelong athlete and excelled at tennis, volleyball, softball and jazzercise, as well as running and biking. She maintained her fitness throughout her life, and as a young woman, she acquired a deep knowledge of healthy eating and physical labor. Her love of gardening was on full display on their beautiful property.

She is survived by her dear husband, Ron; daughter Kimberly and husband, Brad, of Jeffersonville, Vt.; son Brian and friend, Sandy, of Fletcher Vt.; and son Kevin living at home; and grandson, Thomas, who is a shining light to all. She is also survived by her sister Patricia and husband, Vincent; sister Peggy and many kin, all of Noxen, Pa., and the surrounding area; and Ron’s brother, Gary, of Wilmington, Del.

There will be a service of celebration of life on March 23, 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, Rte. 15, Jericho, VT. The church is handicap accessible. A social gathering with refreshments will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation in Helen’s name to the EJUEM Food shelf, P.O. Box 65, Jericho, VT, 05465.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Family. To read a full obituary and to send an online condolence to the family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

