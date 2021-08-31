Obituary: Helen Tyndall, 1938-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Helen Tyndall

Helen MacKenzie Tyndall was born in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, on June 4, 1938, to William and Margaret (MacKenzie) Brannan. She immigrated with her husband, Ian Tyndall, to America in 1961 and taught at Haverford Friends School in Philadelphia, Pa. They settled in Vermont to raise their family, interspersed with sojourns to Ireland, Paris and Scotland.Helen was one of the founders of the Children’s School and briefly taught early childhood education at Champlain College. She loved children, animals, dancing, music and running. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp tongue.Helen was a devoted member of both the Burlington Friends Meeting and Alcoholics Anonymous. She was charitable and had a soft spot for vulnerable people. For many years, she knitted hats for the King Street Youth Program and provided bananas every week for the Small Potatoes Soup Kitchen. She was generous in her support of pet shelters.Helen earned her teaching degree from the University of Dundee, Scotland. She furthered her Montessori teacher’s education in London. Following her divorce in the early ’80s, she earned a certificate in Montessori education from the Montessori Teachers Association of Athens, Ga., and taught in Beaufort, S.C., and Athens, Ga., before returning to her home on Shelburne Farms. She returned to the South in 2019, settling in Raleigh, N.C., when Alzheimer’s disease stole her independence.She leaves her daughters, Fearna Tyndall and Rev. Rona Tyndall (Stephen Ludwick); grandchildren David Paul (Amy), Mari Moynihan (Noel) and Grace DiVerdi (Robert); two great-grandbabies, Estelle and Lorenzo DiVierdi (born on Helen’s 83rd birthday); sister Margaret Walker (Peter); niece Kirsten MacDonald (son Finn); and nephew Ker Walker.A service of remembrance will be held at the Burlington Friends Meeting House on May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by a light luncheon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Friends Concerns, c/o Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, to benefit the Abenaki Nation and Small Potatoes.