Obituary: Helen W. Newton, 1941-2022 

Helen W. Newton, age 80, passed away on March 26, 2022. She was the wife of John A. Newton. Helen taught English at Bellows Free Academy for 33 years.
A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on April 7 at the Bliss Room at the Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Expressers of sympathy are requested to consider a donation to the John A. and Helen W. Newton Scholarship Fund at the University of Vermont Foundation, 140 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401, or any educational organization of your choice.
