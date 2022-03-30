 Obituary: Helen W. Newton, 1941-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 30, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Helen W. Newton, 1941-2022 

Swanton woman taught English at Bellows Free Academy for 33 years

Helen Newton - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Helen Newton
Helen W. Newton, age 80, passed away on March 26, 2022. She was the wife of John A. Newton. Helen taught English at Bellows Free Academy for 33 years.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on April 7 at the Bliss Room at the Saint Albans Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Expressers of sympathy are requested to consider a donation to the John A. and Helen W. Newton Scholarship Fund at the University of Vermont Foundation, 140 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401, or any educational organization of your choice.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to healdfuneralhome.com.
