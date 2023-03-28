Obituary: Helvi Louise Abatiell Furlan, 1970-2023 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Helvi Louise Abatiell Furlan
Helvi Louise Abatiell Furlan of Mendon, Vt., passed unexpectedly on March 19, 2023. Helvi was born to proud parents Anthony Abatiell and Sandra (Mapes) Abatiell on December 1, 1970, in Rutland, Vt. Helvi had a heart of gold and a dimpled smile that lit up any room. She was unique, whimsical and a free spirit who expressed her soul through her art and was at times a little bit of a rule breaker who challenged convention.
Helvi attended Lincoln and Christ the King Schools and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1988. She always stayed active, participating in horseback riding, hiking, soccer, track, downhill skiing and water sports, and she even played drums in the MSJ band. She broke through barriers as the first girl on the RAHA hockey team and was the creator and captain of the University of Vermont women’s club in college. As an adult, she started a women’s hockey club which developed into the Cutting Edge Women’s Hockey Team in Rutland. She inspired countless girls and women to play hockey, and she was instrumental in changing perceptions and pushing boundaries.
Helvi continued her education at the University of Vermont and graduated with a bachelor of arts in studio art. She worked as a teller for the Vermont National Bank for many years before following her true passion and freeing her creative gifts. Helvi innovatively opened Creative Space Art Gym to teach, inspire and share art with the community. Full of pride, this fulfilled a lifelong dream. Helvi worked with Hands On Minds On, Muddy Hands Pottery Studio, Castleton University and the Chaffee Art Center. She designed summer programs and year-round classes, fostering the artistic spirit in our community. She shared her creations at the Farmer’s Market, Art in the Park and craft fairs.
Helvi loved nature, which was often depicted in her paintings, photography and pottery, and she had a particular fondness for sunflowers. She was adventurous —a certified skydiver who enjoyed scuba diving and sailing, and also an avid animal lover. She enjoyed traveling and had a special fondness for York Beach, Maine. She treasured time with family at their camp on Lake Bomoseen her entire life.
Helvi’s greatest accomplishment was her children Abraham, Oskar and Dessaor, for whom she shared unconditional love. She guided them with encouragement to “Be good, and if you can’t be good, be great!” She was incredibly proud of each one of them and encouraged their own individuality. She recently wrote, “while skating through the midnight sky, my three stars…painted and set free."
Survivors include her children, mother and godmother Aunt Marlen Mapes; beloved siblings Ethan Abatiell (Wendy), Audra Fairbanks (Leo) and Deana Tommola (Scott); cherished nieces and nephews Kayla, Tiffany, Dean, Emme, Angelina, Sophia and Weston; and her fur-baby Mocha. She is also survived by Mark Furlan, Bernie and Madison Miles and Jacob Traverse, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her H.A.G. family to which she was #7!
Helvi was predeceased by her father and grandparents, James Abatiell Sr., Helvi (Hella) Abatiell, Dean Mapes and Marlen (Mitchell) Mapes.
There will be calling hours at Clifford’s Funeral Home on Sunday, March 26, from 1-4 p.m. The funeral will be held at Christ the King Church on Monday, March 27, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Helvi Abatiell Furlan Memorial Trust, 1 Justice Sq., Rutland, VT, 05701, and at gofund.me/d039cf6a
, in support of the children. Contributions can also be made to Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, VT, 05701.