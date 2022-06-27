Obituary: Henry Nicholas Muller III, 1938-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nick Muller

Henry Nicholas “Nick” Muller, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Essex, N.Y., on May 31, 2022. Nick was born in 1938 to Henry Nicholas Muller Jr. and Harriet Kerschner Muller. Nick was widely regarded for his Vermont-history scholarship, as well as for his teaching and organizational leadership in higher education and the cultural sector. After earning a BA from Dartmouth and an MA and PhD from the Universityof Rochester, he taught history at the University of Vermont before assuming the presidency of Colby-Sawyer College. Nick later directed the state historical society of Wisconsin and served as CEO for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. He generously contributed his time to multiple organizations, including the Essex Community Fund, the Vermont Historical Society and Fort Ticonderoga, among other entities.As an athlete, Nick competed at a high level — making the All-Ivy League soccer team in his junior and senior seasons at Dartmouth — and played softball, racquetball and numerous other sports. He was an avid sailor and die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved word games, gardening and writing thoughtful letters to family, friends and colleagues.Nick was married to Nancy Clagett Dutton and later to Carol Gray Muller, whom he was with until she passed in 2021. He is survived by two sons, Charles and Brook Muller; three step-children, Deborah Graisser and John and Tony Gray; and six grandchildren.A gathering to celebrate Nick’s life will take place at the Essex CFES Center from 3-6 p.m. on September 21, 2022.

Those wishing to make contributions in Nick’s memory are encouraged to donate to the Essex Community Fund, the Center for Research on Vermont and the Vermont Historical Society. Gifts to the CRV can be sent to Richard Watts, Director, Billings Library, B-403, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt., 05405. For the Vermont Historical Society: Tori Hart, Director of Development, 60 Washington Street, Barre, Vt., 05641.